Crop-killing low temperatures are expected Thursday morning in East Idaho, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a freeze warning for the region.
The weather service reports that temperatures in the 20s are forecast for East Idaho including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg from 1 a.m. and to 10 a.m. Thursday.
Temps this cold will create "frost and freeze conditions" that "will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the weather service said.
The below-freezing temperatures will definitely end the growing season in East Idaho, the weather service said.
"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold," the weather service said. "To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."
The cold temps began with the arrival of a cold front in East Idaho that dropped the mercury throughout the region to the low 30s and high 20s on Tuesday morning.
Temperatures in the 20s are also expected on Thursday night and Friday morning in East Idaho but after that conditions will warm throughout the weekend and into next week.
Daytime highs in the 80s are possible by the middle of next week throughout East Idaho, a significant increase from the daytime highs in the 50s and 60s that arrived in the region this week.