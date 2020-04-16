Truck drivers on the go in East Idaho can enjoy a free hot meal on Saturday in McCammon thanks to a couple of local people and Pocatello area businesses.
Michelle Gilson of Pocatello and Daniel Akins of Chubbuck are spearheading the effort for truck drivers starting about 11:30 a.m. in the large lot across Highway 30 from the Pilot Flying J Travel Center.
They want to show appreciation for what truckers do in delivering well over half of all freight in the nation.
Gilson, whose boyfriend drives truck, was involved in a similar effort at the Pilot Flying J Travel Center in McCammon about a month ago that served about 120 truckers.
And she was happy to get involved in another effort across the road from Flying J after she and Akins, who both belong to a group called Helping Truckers Help America, connected on Facebook.
“I wanted to do something,” said Akins, who’s a retired trucker and has relatives who drive truck. “Get these truckers a hot meal.”
He says a lot of them run long hours and don’t get home for days at a time.
The whole event came together in a hurry, despite being in the middle of a pandemic.
And they didn’t even have to spend any of their own money. Akins said the generosity of local businesses made it possible.
“I thought we were going to have a lot more hurdles,” he said. “I thought it was going to take a lot more time.”
It took three days.
Then they had everything they needed and were finalizing the logistics.
“It’s been tremendous how everyone has stepped in to help out,” Akins said.
He said the coronavirus situation also helped spur the effort.
“The way things are going right now it made me think, ‘Is there something I can do to help?’” Akins said.
He says truckers are vital.
“If the trucks stopped running, we wouldn’t be getting anything,” he said. “Stuff would sit in warehouses, milk would go bad.”
And trucks haul fuel to gas stations so motorists would be impacted.
Thus, Akins wanted to do something in return for what truckers do.
Now he’s excited to see how many drivers they can feed. They’re shooting to provide meals for at least 200.
“There’s a lot of truckers out there who could use a good meal,” he said.
The menu will include burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, Coke products and chips.
The site is a huge lot across the road from Flying J, which itself is located close to an on-ramp and off-ramp for Interstate 15 and Highway 30, Gilson said.
The site will be well-marked for passing truckers, she said.
And there will be plenty of room for the trucks to maneuver in the lot, which is owned by Bannock County, according to Gilson.
She said trucks can readily pull into the lot, which has a separate entrance and a separate exit.
Then the drivers can get a free meals in Styrofoam containers delivered to their trucks by servers. Or they can get out and be served at provided tables.
“We’ve got gloves and masks so we can make sure we practice all the safety and all of that that we need to,” said Gilson.
And once they’ve eaten the drivers can use the lot’s exit to just pull a U-turn and get back on the road, she said.
Plus, Gilson said that any storable leftovers could be saved for the next event.
“We don’t plan on this being just a one-time thing,” she said.
Event sponsors include Western Transport Inc., Butcher Block Meats, Ridley’s, Gem State Distributors, Franz Bakery Outlet, Coca-Cola, Mad Mike’s Trading Post, Care Connection of Idaho and Powers Candy Co. Inc.