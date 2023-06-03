Free Fishing Day

Free Fishing Day is June 10 in Idaho and local events are planned at Edson Fichter Pond, Kelly Park Pond and the Grace Fish Hatchery.

 Idaho Fish and Game Photo

If you have never “dunked a worm” or “wet a fly,” you don’t know what you are missing! And, here is your chance to find out.

Saturday, June 10, is Free Fishing Day in Idaho, which means anyone can fish without a license on any of Idaho’s waters open to fishing.

