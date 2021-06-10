POCATELLO — Saturday is Family Fun Day in Pocatello.
The annual event presented by Bingham Healthcare Pediatrics and sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union and the Idaho State Journal will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tydeman Park next to Pocatello City Hall.
The free event will feature free french fries and door prizes as well as appearances by "Star Wars" characters, who will be available for photos.
There will also be vendor booths and games as well as emergency response vehicles on display.
The event promises to be fun for everyone so definitely make it part of your weekend plans.