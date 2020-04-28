Sometimes the world works in mysterious ways, but Friday for the Hocker family was not just especially eerie, it was miraculous too, says Chubbuck resident Wendy Hocker.
Wendy’s husband of 19 years, Carl Hocker, made it a point Friday morning to make sure his wife was abreast of their financial circumstances and prepared to care for their two children in the event something ever happened to him. Little did the 49-year-old Carl know that something bad would happen to him that very day that would put him out of work indefinitely.
“It’s really weird because just that morning he was talking to me and said, ‘If anything ever happens to me, I want you to know what you need to in order to take care of everything,’” Wendy said. “And now that I think about it, that scares me to death. It definitely was an accident, but it’s scary how we can somewhat have foresight into things.”
At 9:30 p.m. Friday, several hours after Carl and Wendy’s conversation that morning, Carl was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance wrapped in cheesecloth after flames from a small fire in a burn barrel tracked up into the bottle of lighter fluid he was using as an accelerant and exploded into an inferno that engulfed Carl outside the couple’s Chubbuck home.
While doing dishes at the kitchen sink, Wendy first heard a large boom followed by Carl’s mother, who lives at the Hockers’ Briarwood Street home, screaming out that her son was on fire. Wendy’s gaze snapped out the kitchen window to see her husband flinging small fireballs from his person as he violently rolled around on the ground.
Wendy rushed out of the house and went to extinguish the remaining flames on Carl’s torso only to realize a fertilizer attachment was affixed to the garden hose.
“I had to crank that puppy probably 20 or 25 times to get it off the garden hose,” Wendy said about removing the fertilizer attachment. “All I could think at that moment was some fertilizers are flammable, so I knew that it had to come off before the water could be put on him.”
Wendy continued, “We had miracles in this situation. There were angels on that lawn with us. You know how people say (angels are) tangible sometimes — that you can feel them — I could literally feel them taking me through the motions because I am not brave at all.”
In less than a minute, Wendy says Carl suffered second- and third-degree burns to over 30 percent of his body from the waist up, including his hands, arms, chest and neck. Though his injuries were significant, Wendy knows it could have been tremendously worse had Carl not immediately stopped, dropped and rolled or if she accidentally doused him in another accelerant.
Wendy said the firefighters and paramedics who responded to the incident were “unreal,” adding that they had Carl wrapped in cheesecloth and on his way to the hospital within minutes.
“It was like an army of the stripling warriors coming into our house, literally,” Wendy said, referencing an army that appears in the Book of Mormon. “There were so many (emergency responders) that funneled into the house and in minutes had him on his way out. Half of them went out to the backyard to assess what was going on, the other half went to take care of Carl and two others stayed and talked with me. Just unreal.”
A Pocatello Fire Department ambulance first transported Carl to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello before taking him to the burn center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
Since the incident, Wendy has been unable to visit Carl due to restrictions in place at EIRMC related to the COVID-19 pandemic and as a precautionary measure to ensure Carl’s badly burned skin doesn’t become infected. She has spoken to him numerous times over the telephone and gets updates from the hospital every three hours. So far, doctors have informed the Hockers that it’s still too early to determine the significance of any muscle or nerve damage.
“We don’t know how extensive it is or if he will ever get to go back to work again,” Wendy said on Tuesday. “Doctors have him in cadaver skin and tomorrow morning they’re going to do his first treatment assessment now that the swelling and inflammation have gone down enough to see what kind of skin grafts he will need.”
Wendy is holding out hope that Carl wasn’t burned badly enough that it will put his career as a skilled general contractor in jeopardy or prevent him from working with his hands at home, something Wendy said he takes great pride in.
“He is incredible at his job,” she said. “He does roofing, insulation and industrial painting. His gardening and cooking is out of this world. He makes his own barbecue sauce and spices. He loves to fish and has never been skunked in his life. He has the most amazing relationship with animals — it’s just magical. A dog that would bite anyone will just curl up into his lap. He’s also incredibly musically talented and loves playing the guitar.”
Wendy added, “It’s just been a nightmare, but he is such a fighter that I think he will be back at it again. I just don’t see this keeping him down for anything.”
Though Carl had insurance, he was already out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Wendy is concerned he may no longer qualify for unemployment benefits. To assist the Hocker family during this trying time, Carl’s cousin, Alyssa Ross, created an online fundraiser accessible by visiting tinyurl.com/hocker-gofundme. As of Tuesday evening, the gofundme.com fundraiser had raised $2,020 of its $50,000 goal.
“It literally takes my breath away at the outpouring of love we have received,” Wendy said. “Our Lord, parents, friends, family and the school district have just been unreal, so thoughtful and caring to us. I mean, anybody who has ever known him has called us to send their wishes.”
Wendy says the large bottle of lighter fluid Carl had used to accelerate the small fire, which was contained in a burn barrel the size of a typical mesh-covered fire pit, was mostly empty and somewhat old. She said firefighters explained to her that because the bottle was somewhat empty and had sat for quite some time, it’s likely gases had developed inside the bottle, turning it into a quasi-bomb in a sense.
“It was just a complete freak accident,” Wendy said. “He is the safety guy and all it took was a split-second — a lapse of judgement doing something he’s done hundreds of times for this to happen.”
While most of her thoughts are concentrated on her husband’s future, Wendy wants to remind everyone how unpredictable fire can be and how much respect it truly deserves.
“I want to thank everyone for their prayers. We need ’em right now,” Wendy said. “And everyone needs to be careful with their fires this summer because this can happen to anybody.”
She continued, “You forget how devastating fire is, how powerful it can be.”