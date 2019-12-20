POCATELLO — The faculty and student body of Franklin Middle School organized a winter carnival in short order and raised $5,000 to help send a teacher with brain cancer, Cally Carlson, on the family vacation of a lifetime.
What makes the story all the more inspiring is that Mrs. Carlson doesn't work at Franklin; she's a fourth-grade teacher at Tendoy Elementary School.
"We're all family, so we put on a carnival," Phillip Whitworth, a Franklin teacher who helped organize the fundraiser, told Carlson Thursday afternoon as he presented her with a surprise check in front of a class of Tendoy fourth-graders.
"Oh my gosh!" Carlson said, fighting back tears and pausing to regain her composure. "I don't even know what to say."
"Thank you?" a girl in the class offered, prompting laughter from faculty and administrators from both schools, who were also overcome by emotion.
"Thank you is perfect, except double much more," Mrs. Carlson said.
A few weeks ago, the Carlson family — Cally, her husband John and their four children — started selling tins of homemade toffee to raise funds toward a spring break cruise of the Mexican Riviera. Mrs. Carlson explained she and her family hope to create good memories. The community has responded in a much bigger way than they anticipated.
In addition to the sizable Franklin donation, a local organization that seeks to grant wishes for adults with serious illnesses, called the Enriching Lives and Families Project, recently presented Mrs. Carlson with a check for $10,000. Furthermore, a raffle organized by Pieper's Economy Heating, Cooling and Plumbing raised $2,000 toward the family's cause. Cody Stambaugh, who runs Pieper's with his father-in-law, has a son in Mrs. Carlson's class.
Heather Richards, vice president of ELF Project, said her organization's original goal was to raise $6,000 and to help the family sell 600 tins of toffee. A charity fund affiliated with Keller Williams Realty contributed $3,000 toward ELF Project's total.
In addition to well exceeding the fundraising goal, ELF Project helped the Carlsons sell more than 1,200 tins of toffee — so much that they had to cut off toffee orders on their website. They also bought out all of the tins available from area dollar stores and had to rely on supplemental tins contributed by supporters from throughout the region.
"It is absolutely amazing to see the amount of community support that has surrounded this family," Richards said.
Throughout the past two weeks, ELF Project volunteers have worked three daily shifts in the kitchen with members of the Carlson family, helping them fill toffee orders.
"It's been insane," Mrs. Carlson said. "We've had so many people jump in and help us make toffee. It was well beyond what we could do."
Thanks to the windfall of donations, the family now plans to fly, rather than drive, for the cruise, and they also intend to participate in every side excursion they can fit into their schedule. The funds will also help the family cover costs of regular trips for medical treatments in Salt Lake City.
Mrs. Carlson, who will soon celebrate her 40th birthday, explained her medical condition in simple terms to the group of Tendoy fourth-graders after accepting the check from the Franklin staff.
"I have brain cancer. It's not pretty. It's not fun. I spend a lot of time going to the hospitals, don't I?" she said. "We're just trying to do some fun things with my own kids."
She was first diagnosed with brain cancer in 2014, after getting an MRI to determine the cause of bad headaches that wouldn't go away. She had the tumor surgically removed and underwent radiation and chemotherapy treatments, but doctors discovered it had returned about a year ago.
She had surgery to remove a brain tumor for a second time last January, which affected her speech and memory. Nonetheless, she returned to teaching in April.
The tumor has started to regrow, and doctors have advised her against having a third operation.
"Checkups are going fairly well," she said. "We had an MRI this week. It looked OK. It's growing, but very slowly."
The Carlsons have close ties to Franklin Middle School. John, a local real estate agent, helps proctor standardized tests at Franklin during the spring. Furthermore, Mrs. Carlson's brother-in-law, Eddie Delonas, is a sixth-grade English teacher at Franklin.
"I went to Phillip (Whitworth) weeks ago and I said, 'Hey, what about doing a fundraiser for this family?' and his response after I told him was, 'I prayed about this, and here you are,'" Delonas said of the winter carnival fundraiser. "It just seemed like it was meant to be."
Phillip and his wife Jeanie Whitworth, who also teaches at Franklin, helped the school raise $8,000 last year to build a well in South Sudan. On a tight timeline, the couple was up to the task of overseeing the planning of the Thursday morning winter carnival and the construction of various games.
Franklin Principal Patrick Vereecken made a notable contribution, allowing students to throw pie in his face for $10 per toss. It wasn't surprising to Vereecken that his student body and faculty would be so generous in helping out a teacher from another school.
"We've had our share of tragedies at Franklin and the kids have gone through that, whether it be student tragedies or teacher tragedies and teachers' families and those kinds of things," Vereecken said. "We've been through our fair share of that, so when they had the opportunity to help, I think they were willing and able to do that."