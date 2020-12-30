East Idaho is in Old Man Winter's crosshairs with four snowstorms forecast to hammer the region during the next several days.
The first and weakest of the weather systems is forecast to hit East Idaho early Thursday, with the snow expected to start falling just after midnight and continuing throughout the morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Snowfall totals from this storm are expected to be up to 3 inches in the Spencer, Palisades, Swan Valley, Bone, Victor, Driggs, Tetonia, Island Park, St. Anthony and Ashton areas.
The Burley, Rupert, Paul, Heyburn, Raft River, Rockland, Arbon, Albion, Declo, Malta and Holbrook areas could see up to 2 inches of snow Thursday morning, while the rest of East Idaho including the region's biggest cities — Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg — could receive an inch or less of snow.
The weather service has issued special weather alerts for East Idaho regarding Thursday morning's snow, warning motorists to use caution because roads region-wide will likely be slick.
The weather service said three more snowstorms are forecast to hit East Idaho during the next week and all are expected to be stronger than the Thursday morning storm.
The first of these three storms is forecast to roll through East Idaho on Saturday and Sunday, followed by a Monday-Tuesday storm and then another storm barreling through next Wednesday and Thursday.
The weather service said it will release additional information on these storms as they approach.
But East Idaho residents should definitely expect snowy weather during the next several days.
Thursday morning's storm has triggered winter weather warnings in the central Idaho mountains, including Stanley, Ketchum and Sun Valley, as well as in North Idaho. Winter weather warnings because of the storm are also in effect in all of the states surrounding Idaho.
