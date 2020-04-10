UPDATE
The Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Friday night that the four missing children have been located and are safe.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for four children missing from the Riverton, Wyoming, area.
The children were taken by their noncustodial mother, Stacia Potter, a 31-year-old Native American who is 5 feet 1 inch tall and has brown hair and brown eyes, the Highway Patrol said.
The children that Potter allegedly took from Riverton are described as follows: an 11-year-old male, 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes; a 15-year-old male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes; a 7-year-old female, 4 feet 6 inches tall, 50 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes; and a 6-year-old male, 4 feet tall, 30 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.
The Highway Patrol has not yet provided any photos of Potter and her children.
The Highway Patrol said Potter and the children may be traveling in a 2019 gray Dodge truck with no license plate hauling a camper trailer or in a gray Dodge Journey with license plate WY 10-4087.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Potter and her children, please contact the Fremont County, Wyoming, Sheriff's Office at 307-332-5611.