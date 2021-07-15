Authorities responded to two injury crashes involving semis on Interstate 15 on Tuesday.
They say three people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck south of Malad that shutdown the northbound lanes of the interstate for approximately three hours, and a trucker was hurt in a rollover near Fort Hall.
The crash near Malad took place around 11:30 p.m.
Idaho State Police say Ronald D. Lane, 79, of Virginia City, Montana, was driving north in a 2018 Kenworth semi pulling two trailers when he left the roadway and went into the median.
“Lane came back in to the roadway and one of his trailers overturned in the left lane,” according to a news release.
Jayden R. Sollis, 18, of Henderson, Nevada, who was northbound in a 2005 Acura, then struck the overturned trailer, police said.
Sollis and two passengers, Shelby J. Widdison, 18, and Gavin W. Bass, both of West Haven, Utah, were initially transported by ground ambulance to Nell J. Redfield Memorial Hospital in Malad, police said. Sollis was later transported by ground ambulance to Bear River Valley Hospital in Tremonton, Utah, while Widdison was flown to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City and Bass was flown to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah.
The other crash occurred early Tuesday morning on the I-15 southbound on-ramp near Fort Hall.
That semi, which was hauling potatoes, appeared to have rolled while navigating a corner, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The male driver was still inside the cab when Fort Hall Fire & EMS and the Blackfoot Fire Department arrived on scene.
Fort Hall personnel were able to extricate the trucker, who was then flown by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
Officials did not release the driver’s name.