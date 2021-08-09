POCATELLO — Four people are facing felony drug charges in Bannock County following separate incidents.
William C. Feydo, 28, Ervan E. Burnside, 49, and Jennifer R. Burnside, 53, all of Pocatello, and Roger Southwick, 49, of Chubbuck, have each been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records.
If convicted, they face up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
Pocatello police arrested Feydo on the 100 block of South Garfield Avenue on Wednesday following a welfare check. After making contact with Feydo, police say they discovered there were multiple warrants out for his arrest. He also allegedly had methamphetamine in his possession at that time.
Pocatello police also arrested the Burnsides on the 1100 block of East Alameda Road on Wednesday after probation officers conducted a house check. Both Ervan and Jennifer allegedly had methamphetamine in their possession.
They’ve also been charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chubbuck police arrested Southwick while responding to a report of a suspicious incident on West Burnside on Aug. 1.
They say Southwick was wanted on two warrants and had methamphetamine in his possession.
Feydo, the Burnsides and Southwick were all still being held at the Bannock County Jail as of Friday afternoon.