Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported on Monday there were 286 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths for the week of Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.
Of those new cases, 161 were in Bannock County, 61 were in Bingham County, 27 were in Franklin County, 11 in Power County, 11 in Caribou, nine in Oneida County, four in Bear Lake County and two in Butte County.
During the week, there were also four deaths reported throughout the eight counties in Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s service region, bringing the total to 451 deaths related to COVID-19 in the region. There are 14 people currently hospitalized across the region, eight of whom are in Bannock County.
The number of cases in Southeast Idaho is up significantly from the preceding week, which saw 145 new COVID-19 cases. Though the number of deaths has decreased from the 11 that SIPH reported between Dec. 21 to Dec. 27.
Health officials confirmed about two weeks ago that the omicron COVID-19 variant was detected in East Idaho, according to an Eastern Idaho Public Health news release that said one person in Fremont County contracted the variant.
Tracy McCulloch, spokesperson for SIPH, said omicron had not yet been detected in Southeast Idaho as of Tuesday afternoon. When the variant is identified in the region, McCulloch said, the local health agency will notify the public.
SIPH recommends that in order to help prevent the spread of this virus, the public should follow the following prevention methods:
— Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
— Practice social distancing (6 feet).
— Stay home if you are sick.
— Avoid people who are sick.
— Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
— Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
— Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
— Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
— Get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Those who believe they have been exposed should self-isolate. Anyone in need medical attention should call their health care provider in advance of a visit to discuss symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The hotline is 208-234-5875.
For Southeast Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov.