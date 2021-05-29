Idaho State Police Troopers are investigating a head-on crash that occurred this afternoon on Highway 95 just south of Marsing. Tragically, the collision killed four people, all believed to be from California. Three others are hospitalized.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Investigating Troopers say evidence on scene indicates a Honda Civic traveling northbound collided with a GMC Sierra pickup traveling southbound. The incident was reported at 2:21 p.m. The speed limit on the highway in that area is 65 mph.
Four people were in the Honda Civic. All four are deceased. They are a male and three females ranging in age from 26 to 16. All are believed to be from Southern California.
Traveling in the GMC pickup were two males, a 21-year-old and a 16-year-old from Nampa, and a 20 year old female from Kuna. Two were taken by air ambulance, one by ground ambulance to nearby hospitals. At this time, it appears their injuries are non-life-threatening.
Following the collision, the pickup caught fire. Troopers say they spoke to a witness who stopped and helped the occupants of the pickup out of the vehicle. The fire eventually destroyed the GMC.
The on-scene investigation of the crash blocked or slowed traffic along the highway for approximately three hours.
Again, this incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Further information will be released as the investigation allows.