POCATELLO — Authorities arrested four people on drug-related charges on Monday.
Pocatello police took local residents Madysin Chandler, 22, and Richard De Luna, 28, into custody at a residence on the 100 block of Stanford on Monday night. They also arrested Scott Robson, 27, of Bannock County, and Katherine Watkins, 29, of Idaho Falls, during a traffic stop that same evening.
Police responded to the residence on Stanford while they were looking for Chandler and De Luna, both of whom had warrants out for their arrest. In the process of taking them into custody, police say they discovered Adderall in Chandler’s pocket. They also found Oxycodone, which had been crushed up and placed in a $50 bill, near De Luna.
Police say they also found marijuana in plain view at the residence.
Both Chandler and De Luna have since been charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records.
The second incident occurred during a traffic stop in the area of Quinn and Henderson.
Police say a K-9 alerted on the vehicle during the traffic stop, which led to the discovery of straws and a broken pipe with methamphetamine residue in them.
Both Robson and Watkins were subsequently charged with a felony count for possession of a controlled substance, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. Robson was also cited with failing to provide proof of insurance, an infraction.