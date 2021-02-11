Multiple people are facing drug charges in Bannock County.
Lathan Nappo, 26, of Fort Hall, Shantel Martinez, 24, of Firth, and Pocatello residents Carle Jackman, 57, and Jesika Stewart, 24, have all been charged in recent days.
Nappo and Martinez were arrested on the 4200 block of Yellowstone Avenue on Feb. 2.
Chubbuck police initially responded to a report of a man and a woman who were asleep in a vehicle around 1:45 p.m. While investigating, they say they found opioids and amphetamines.
Nappo has since been charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor for use of drug paraphernalia or possession with the intent to use it, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. Martinez has been charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
On Feb. 6, Pocatello police arrested Jackman on the 1200 block of Shoshone Avenue following a traffic stop. They say he had methamphetamine in his possession.
Jackman has since been charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, according to court records.
On Feb. 7, Chubbuck police responded to a report of a wanted person.
They ended up taking Stewart into custody on three outstanding warrants. In addition, police said she had a baggie of methamphetamine, an empty needle and a spoon with cotton on it in.
Stewart has since been charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor for use of drug paraphernalia or possession with intent to use it, according to court records.