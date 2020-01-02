CHUBBUCK — A 27-year-old Fort Hall woman is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop in Chubbuck on Sunday.
Cecilia R. Pevo has been charged with a felony for allegedly possessing a controlled substance, methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanors for allegedly possessing marijuana, using or possessing drug paraphernalia, and providing false information to an officer, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records.
She’s also been charged with a misdemeanor for injury to child.
Chubbuck police say the incident began when they stopped Pevo on Yellowstone, near the Chubbuck interchange, for a traffic violation. There were two children in the vehicle with her at that time.
Police say Pevo, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, initially gave officers some false information.
After they identified her and took her into custody on the warrant, police said they discovered a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in it along with some marijuana.