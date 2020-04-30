FORT HALL — The Fort Hall Trading Post grocery store has temporarily closed down Thursday due to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case entered into the premises. Our Tribal Incident Commander has made a formal decision to shut down the Trading Post Grocery Store for the next 48-hours to ensure the safety of all employees and public. During this time the Trading Post Grocery Store will be doing a deep cleaning of the property.
Carlie Jim, Tribal Enterprises Retail Operations Manager states, “We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate everyone’s understanding.” Official notice has been posted on the Trading Post social media page.
Further, we recommend the community to adhere to the Stay At Home Order. The Quarantine Resolution is in effect which contains provisions for penalties and violations and being enforced by the Fort Hall Police Department and Tribal Health & Human Services.
Notice is further given that it is strictly advised that the public take the following Preventative Precautions:
1. All residents of the Fort Hall Reservation are required to stay at home and leave home only when absolutely necessary for health, safety, or welfare as described herein:
2. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay at home if you are sick, except to get medical care.
3. Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing or have been in a public place (Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue). If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
4. Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.
5. Clean and disinfect your home frequently touched objects and surfaces.
6. Avoid Public Gathering (Recommendation from CDC is 10 people or less).
7. Avoid all non-essential Travel.
For any health concerns, please call the Idaho COVID-19 Hotline at 1-888-330-3010