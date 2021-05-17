A Monday evening fire destroyed a home on the Fort Hall Reservation, Tribal officials said.
The Fort Hall Fire Department also responded to a semi-truck loaded with hay that caught fire on Monday afternoon.
The structure fire started at 4:11 p.m. The fire department was dispatched to the east end of Edmo Extension road. The North Bannock County Fire Department assisted.
The home was a total loss and a nearby home was also damaged. No people or animals were injured, and the North Bannock Fire Department will conduct the investigation, according to a press release from the Tribes. Tribal officials did not specify the cause of the fire.
The semi fire was reported at 2:50 p.m., when the Fort Hall Fire Department was dispatched to Arbon Valley off of Interstate 86 on the reservation. The Fort Hall Wildland Fire crew was the first on the scene and prevented the fire from spreading to the nearby grass. The fire department assisted in extinguishing the fire.