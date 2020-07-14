FORT HALL - The Tribal Office of Emergency Management (TOEM) officially reports that the Fort Hall Reservation currently has 16 COVID-19 positive cases, 2 are hospitalized, 15 are recovered and 0 deaths, this brings a total of having 31 COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started. Test results are compiled by the Fort Hall Indian Health Services Unit (I.H.S) and Community Health Resource Center (HRSA).
Tribal Contact Tracers are notified immediately and maintain constant contact with the positive cases. If you have been in direct contact with a positive COVID person or if you start having COVID symptoms, please contact your medical provider or call the COVID hotline. If you are contacted by a Contract Tracer, the individual will be instructed on isolation and testing. COVID symptoms include a fever (temperature 100.4 or higher), cough, shortness of breath, headache, muscle and body aches, sore throat, fatigue/extreme tiredness, GI symptoms (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea), and loss of taste and smell. Each of our Tribal health centers, including I.H.S, Tribal Health and HRSA have tribal contact tracers actively tracking and monitoring active cases on the reservation.
Idaho data reports:
State of Idaho has 11,402 total positive cases in Idaho (500 new since 7/12) / 3,022 recovered to-date
Bingham County currently has 82 positive cases
Bannock County currently has 131 positive cases
Power County currently has 18 positive cases *data from Idaho Division of Public Health website as of July 14, 2020.
Please join us live on the Facebook this Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 12’noon as we provide a COVID update from Acting Chairman Kevin Callahan, Incident Commander Eric King and special guest Brent Cody to provide an update on the COVID funding community outreach. Please tune in on the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes official Facebook page.
We encourage families to help “do your part’ by communicating with your loved ones to take action on implement good habits to prevent the spread of germs, here are some helpful tips:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay at home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Call your medical provider.
- WEAR FACE MASKS!
- Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing or have been in a public place (Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue). If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.
- Clean and disinfect your home frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid Public Gatherings (Recommendation from CDC is 10 people or less, this includes birthday gatherings, family BBQ’s, meetings, etc.).
- Avoid all non-essential Travel.
For any health concerns, please call Fort Hall Indian Health Service (I.H.S) at 208-238-5400 (Monday-Friday, 8-5PM) or Community Health Resource Center (HRSA) 208-478-3987. Please note there has been an increase of phone calls, so please be patient with both health facilities. For tribal resources check out the Tribes COVID19 website at www.sbtribes.com and click on COVID19. For general questions on Idaho COVID-19, call the Hotline at 1-888-330-3010.