FORT HALL — The Tribal Office of Emergency Management (TOEM) officially reports that the Fort Hall Reservation currently has 11 COVID-19 positive cases, with 15 recovered and 0 deaths, this brings a total of having 26 COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started.
Of the 26 tribal patients, 25 were identified as on-reservation residents and 1 off-reservation resident. Tribal Contact Tracers are notified immediately and maintain constant contact with the positive cases. Each of our Tribal health centers, including Fort Hall I.H.S, Tribal Health and HRSA have tribal contact tracers. Most recently, the HRSA clinic hired staff to assist with monitoring the increase of cases on the reservation as part of the Tribes Contact Tracing team.
As of July 4, 2020, the CDC reported 71 deaths in the United States, the week before there were 464. According to the Tribes Incident Commander, Eric King, “this is a good sign even though we have seen an increase locally on our Reservation.”
King, further states, “We want to promote self-responsibility during this pandemic. There has been hundreds of PSAs nationally and locally that provide how to prevent COVID19 exposure. The Tribes Emergency team and Fort Hall Business Council have, in many ways provided this information on social media, Facebook live updates, and will continue to provide this information for the safety of our community and people.”
The Tribes plan to go live on Facebook next Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 12’noon and will have an update from Acting Chairman Kevin Callahan, Incident Commander Eric King and special guest Brent Cody to provide an update on the COVID funding community outreach. Please tune in on the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes official Facebook page.
Idaho data reports:
9,428 total cases in Idaho / 3,022 recovered/ 6,406 active cases / 100 deaths /432 hospitalized / 137 in ICU / 91 available ICU beds /476 available ventilators / 98.94% survival rate.