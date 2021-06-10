A Wyoming man was arrested Wednesday on charges involving a robbery at the Stinker convenience store on Parkway Drive in Blackfoot early Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday, Blackfoot police said an armed male subject entered the Stinker store on Parkway Drive in Blackfoot at about 5:30 a.m. flashing a handgun and demanding money. The male subject then fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was described as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s, tall/slender wearing black clothing and a black beanie style hat. The suspect’s vehicle was believed to be a gold or tan Honda Civic with damage to the rear bumper.
On Wednesday, Kyle Stephen Davidson, 28, of Wyoming was served an arrest warrant in Fort Hall for the robbery after Fort Hall Police received a civilian tip that the suspect vehicle was in the area of TP Gas Station. Davidson has been transported to the Bingham County Jail where he awaits his first court appearance on state charges of robbery with an enhanced penalty of using a deadly weapon in commission of a crime. Police said no further information will be released at this time, as this is an on-going investigation.
Fort Hall police received an anonymous tip from a community member on locating the vehicle matching the description of the one used in Tuesday’s armed robbery in Blackfoot was westbound on Ross Fork Road on the Fort Hall Reservation. Fort Hall police responded and located the vehicle with matching license plates at the TP Gas Station and confirmed the vehicle belonged to the suspect.
Fort Hall officers encountered an adult male matching the suspect description outside the vehicle walking toward the TP Gas Station’s front doors. When officers made contact with the individual, he attempted to run but was quickly detained by Fort Hall police officers.
The Blackfoot Police Department thanked the Fort Hall Police Department, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Bingham County for their assistance and tips in the investigation.