FORT HALL — Fort Hall Police arrested two people, included a suspect wanted in connection with the apparent illegal discharge of a firearm, on June 5 after locating them inside of a tribal residence.
Ethan Sittre was charged in Tribal Court with obstructing an officer, criminal trespass, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. He will also be served with a felony warrant for parole violation out of Ada County, authorities said.
Police believe Sittre, was involved in the unlawful discharge of a firearm at a residence on Sheepskin Road on May 31. At 2:30 a.m. on that date, police responded to the residence after hearing apparent gunshots while responding to another call in the vicinity.
Police said officers seized three firearms found outside of the home, as well as drug paraphernalia, and took two people into custody. Nobody was discovered injured.
Authorities later received an anonymous tip that Sittre was inside of the Sheepskin Road home.
The homeowner granted officers permission to search the residence, police said. On June 5, they found Sittre and Tori Dugger, 26, hiding inside the home and arrested them without incident.
Dugger was charged in Tribal Court with obstructing an officer, harboring excluded persons and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.
In 2016, Sittre was permanently excluded from the Fort Hall Reservation.
The Incident on Sheepskin Road is still under investigation and further criminal charges may be filed in Tribal and federal court.
“We appreciate the help of the Fort Hall Community for assisting us in locating Ethan Sittre and reporting his whereabouts, where he could be taken into custody without incident," Fort Hall police said in the press release.