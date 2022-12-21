A 51-year-old local man was recently sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison for firing a gun at a special agent with the FBI and a Fort Hall police officer in July 2020.
Walter High Eagle, of Fort Hall, received the sentence from Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill earlier this month, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.
Eagle pleaded guilty to two federal charges of assault on an officer and to one charge of using a firearm during the commission of a federal crime on Feb. 16, 2022.
The incident in July 2020 began to unfold when Fort Hall police and the FBI received information that Eagle, a convicted felon, was unlawfully in possession of a firearm.
Officers obtained a search warrant for Eagle’s Fort Hall home so they could enter and find the gun when Eagle engaged in a standoff with police, according to federal court records.
As officers called out “police” and entered Eagle’s residence on the ground floor level, Eagle, who was on an upper level, began yelling down the stairs at the officers, stating that he had a gun and would shoot.
Officers were at the bottom of the stairs and Eagle was standing in close proximity, nearly straight above them at the top of the stairs and told the officers to leave. They responded by asking him to come outside, and Eagle fired the gun. He then stated that he would shoot officers on the first level through the floor of the second level, where Eagle was located.
One of the officers who Eagle shot at was a detective with the Fort Hall Police Department, who, under federal law, is a federal officer while engaged in the performance of her detective duties, the news release said.
Some hours later, an FBI SWAT team arrived. As the team began to launch tear gas into Eagle’s residence to get him out of the house, Eagle fired a shot at the FBI armored vehicle, nearly striking an FBI special agent who was standing near the vehicle.
Eagle admitted knowingly and intentionally assaulting the detective and the agent by firing his gun.
Judge Winmill sentenced Eagle to one year in federal prison prison for each of the assault convictions and ten additional years in federal prison for using the firearm in furtherance of the assault. Judge Winmill also ordered Eagle to serve three years of supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.
“The increase in assaults on federal law enforcement officers—and law enforcement in general—is disturbing and will not be tolerated,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “We will continue to send to prison those who commit crimes against the brave men and women who dedicate themselves to protecting our communities.”
