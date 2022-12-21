Police Lights

A 51-year-old local man was recently sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison for firing a gun at a special agent with the FBI and a Fort Hall police officer in July 2020.

Walter High Eagle, of Fort Hall, received the sentence from Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill earlier this month, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

