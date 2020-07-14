A Fort Hall man was arrested last week in connection to an April incident in which he stabbed another man in the abdomen with a knife, according to federal court records.
Lance Jonathon Broncho, 19, of Fort Hall, was arrested in Blackfoot by an FBI agent on July 8, two weeks after a federal arrest warrant was issued against him, court records say.
The arrest warrant for Broncho was issued the day after a federal grand jury indicted him on one charge of assault that resulted in serious bodily injury, according to court records.
“On or about April 7, 2020, … on the Fort Hall Shoshone Bannock Indian Reservation, the defendant, Lance Broncho, did unlawfully commit an assault and battery on J.K., by intentionally stabbing him with a knife in the abdomen, resulting in serious bodily injury to him,” the federal indictment said.
No other specific details about the incident were contained within the charging document against Broncho, and a spokesperson for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes declined to comment on the matter when contacted Tuesday due to the ongoing criminal court case.
Following his arrest, Broncho was transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he remained incarcerated as of Tuesday evening.
Broncho appeared via Zoom from the Bannock County Jail for an arraignment hearing Monday at the Federal Courthouse in Pocatello, during which he pleaded not guilty to the felony assault charge.
Broncho is expected to be back in court for trial on Sept. 14.
If convicted of the felony assault resulting in serious bodily injury charge, Broncho faces up to 10 years in federal prison and up to $250,000 in fines.