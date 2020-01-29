A Fort Hall man with a lengthy criminal record is facing more charges after leading several local law enforcement agencies on a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle, at one point riding on sparking rims only, through multiple jurisdictions Wednesday morning.
In addition to felony charges in Pocatello of grand theft and eluding police, as well as a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, Derrick Willy Jim, 28, of Fort Hall, will face multiple charges in the Fort Hall Tribal Court and at the federal level, authorities said.
The incident began to unfold shortly after 8:25 a.m. Wednesday when Pocatello police officers received a report of a stolen vehicle, police said. Officers located the vehicle, a newer model red Mercedes-Benz SUV in the area of Yellowstone Avenue and Pearl Street, and later identified Jim as the driver of the vehicle, police said.
A Pocatello police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop near the Pearl and Yellowstone intersection, but Jim sped away at a high rate of speed when the officer activated his lights and sirens, police said.
Jim turned onto Hiline Road from Pearl Street and continued heading north onto the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. Before leaving Chubbuck, officers with the Chubbuck Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle using a spike strip but were unsuccessful, police said.
Just south of the Shoshone-Bannock High School, Jim turned onto State Highway 91 and continued heading north. At this juncture, state police troopers and Fort Hall police officers joined in on the pursuit, police said.
Jim continued on State Highway 91, reaching speeds in excess of 90 mph, and then began heading west on Ferry Butte Road, said police, adding that while Jim was on Ferry Butte Road a Fort Hall police officer was able to successfully deflate one of the front tires via spike strip, though Jim continued driving. In the process of attempting to avoid the spike strip, Jim struck a Fort Hall police cruiser, police said.
After one of the tires were spiked, Jim turned around on Ferry Butte Drive and began heading back toward State Highway 91 and a state police trooper was able to spike the other front tire. Though the vehicle was halfway disabled and Jim’s speed began to rapidly decrease, he continued evading police officers, police said. About a mile from the second successful spike deployment, a Pocatello police officer was able to spike the back two tires. Jim’s speed decreased to approximately 10 mph; yet again, he continued driving.
The slow-speed pursuit lasted for several more miles before an officer nudged the stolen Mercedes with his patrol car, knocking the vehicle off the road and into a potato field, police said.
Though the vehicle was only riding on its rims at that point, Jim continued driving a short distance in the potato field before the vehicle finally stopped moving. At that point, Jim exited the car and attempted to run on foot but was quickly apprehended without further incident.
Jim was subsequently arrested around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning and booked into the Fort Hall Jail where he remains incarcerated.
Police said no officers or bystanders, nor Jim, were injured during the pursuit.
Dating back to 2012, Jim has been convicted of felony burglary and drug possession as well as misdemeanor driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
In 2015, Jim caused a three-car crash on Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello while driving drunk. Pocatello police told the Journal in 2015 that Jim rear-ended two vehicles that were waiting at the intersection’s traffic light.
Jim's vehicle then rolled onto its roof and he fled on foot, leaving behind a woman and a baby girl in the car. Police caught Jim shortly after the crash.
Jim will remain incarcerated in the Fort Hall Jail until his criminal charges in that jurisdiction are adjudicated, said police, adding that afterward Pocatello police will issue an arrest warrant and transport him to the Bannock County Jail for the adjudication of his charges stemming in Pocatello.
If convicted of the charges related to the crimes in Pocatello — felony grand theft and eluding a police officer, as well as misdemeanor resisting and obstructing — Jim faces no less than one year and up to 20 years in jail, as well as up to $56,000 in fines.