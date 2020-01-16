A 33-year-old Fort Hall man is facing charges after he allegedly fled from officers twice on Tuesday night.
Harlan D. Tendoy has been charged with two felony counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take the case to trial has been set for Jan. 29.
The incident began in Chubbuck when police attempted to stop Tendoy for an infraction violation around 10:45 p.m. They say he fled and they ended up calling off the pursuit for public safety reasons.
Approximately 30 minutes later, an officer with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office spotted Tendoy driving with his vehicle brights on in the area of Philbin and Chubbuck. He then went through an intersection without stopping and nearly struck another vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.
The officer attempted to stop Tendoy, but he failed to yield, sheriff’s officials said. Instead, he continued on, traveling 80 mph in a 45 mph zone, running a stop sign and eventually pulling into a field near Cedar Butte.
Sheriff’s officials say Tendoy’s vehicle got stuck in the snow, and he got out and ran. The officer was able to locate him and take him into custody a few minutes later.