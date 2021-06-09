FORT HALL — On June 8, 2021, the Fort Hall Police received an ‘attempt to locate’ notice from Blackfoot Police Department in reference to seeking a white male robber who robbed the Stinker gas station on Parkway Drive in Blackfoot. According to the notice, the suspect was described as a white male approximately 5’6” wearing a grey hat and carrying a small, silver or grey handgun. The vehicle involved was described as a Tan 2007 Honda Civic, with Wyoming License Plates 2234956.
Today at about 1:40PM, Fort Hall Police received an anonymous tip from a community member on locating the vehicle matching the description of the one used in yesterday’s armed robbery in Blackfoot was westbound on Ross Fork Road on the Fort Hall Reservation. Fort Hall Police responded and located the vehicle with matching license plates at the TP Gas Station and confirmed the vehicle belonged to the suspect.
Fort Hall Officers encountered an adult male matching the suspect description outside the vehicle walking toward the TP Gas store’s front doors. When Officers made contact with the individual, he attempted to run but was quickly detained by Fort Hall Police officers.
The suspect, identified as Kyle Davidson and the vehicle were turned over to Bingham County Authorities when they arrived on scene. Upon searching the vehicle, a small handgun was located in the suspect vehicle.
The Tribes thank the Fort Hall Police Department for keeping the Fort Hall community safe!