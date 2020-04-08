FORT HALL — The Fort Hall Business Council has rearranged its leadership roles and has a new chairman.
The change comes on the heels of the former chairman being charged with misdemeanor battery last month for an alleged domestic violence incident in Pocatello.
A Tuesday vote among the seven Fort Hall Business Council members resulted in all but one member assuming a new position, according to a Tuesday news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
The Fort Hall Business Council is the governing body of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes on the Fort Hall Reservation. Members of the Fort Hall Business Council are elected by tribal members, and the council then selects individual council members to fill various roles such as chairman and secretary.
Randy’L Teton, the spokesperson for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, declined to comment when contacted on Wednesday and it remains unclear whether the leadership changes were in any way related to the misdemeanor battery charge filed in Bannock County last month against former Fort Hall Business Council Chairman Ladd Reed Edmo, 60, of Fort Hall.
Edmo was unavailable for comment about the matter.
Before the change in leadership on Tuesday, the Fort Hall Business Council consisted of Chairman Edmo, Vice Chairman Kevin Callahan, Sergeant of Arms Lee Juan Tyler, Secretary Donna Thompson, Treasurer Tino Batt and councilmembers Nathan Small and Darrell Dixey.
The council’s vote on Tuesday made Batt the new chairman, while Callahan will remain the vice chairman, Small will assume the sergeant of arms role, Tyler will serve as secretary, Thompson is the new treasurer and the two councilmembers are Edmo and Dixey.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said in its release that the Fort Hall Business Council is asking for the community to continue working together and supporting one another during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We ask our community members to abide by the stay-at-home order and to practice social distancing,” Batt said in the tribes’ press release. “We advise everyone to assume everyone has the COVID-19 virus and please take the necessary effort to protect yourself and your family.”
Before Tuesday’s change in leadership, Edmo was serving his third consecutive term as chairman of the Fort Hall Business Council.
The incident involving Edmo that resulted in a criminal charge being filed against him began to unfold around 12:50 a.m. on March 23 when Pocatello police officers were dispatched to a home in south Pocatello in response to a reported disturbance, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained last week.
Edmo told police upon their arrival that he and a woman were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical, police said. Edmo said he grabbed the woman by the hair and pulled her down to the ground during the dispute, police said.
Edmo was cited for misdemeanor battery and called a relative to come and pick him up and transport him back to his home in Fort Hall, police said.
The woman told police that her neck hurt after the incident and that she would transport herself to Portneuf Medical Center for medical treatment.
About an hour after police were initially dispatched to the scene, a PMC nurse called Pocatello police to request an officer photograph the injuries to the woman’s neck.
While at the hospital, the woman told police that in addition to pulling her down to the ground by her hair, Edmo dragged her across the room by her hair before leaving the room and the residence.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Edmo does not currently have a scheduled court appearance.
An unlisted attorney for Edmo entered a not guilty plea for him on April 1 and requested a jury trial.
The Pocatello prosecutor assigned to Edmo’s case filed a motion on Friday to amend the charges against him, changing the criminal charge from misdemeanor battery to misdemeanor domestic battery. Both charges carry the same maximum penalty — six months in jail and $1,000 in fines.