POCATELLO — The chairman of the governing body of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes has been charged with battery after allegedly pushing over and pulling the hair of a Pocatello woman last month.
Fort Hall Business Council Chairman Ladd Reed Edmo, 60, of Fort Hall, faces up to six months in jail and up to $1,000 in fines if convicted of the misdemeanor battery charge.
The incident began to unfold around 12:50 a.m. on March 23 when Pocatello police officers were dispatched to a home on the 1700 block of Walkabout Road in southwest Pocatello for the report of a disturbance, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained on Thursday.
Edmo told police upon their arrival that he and his girlfriend of three years, who lives at the Walkabout Road home, were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical when he tried to leave the residence and she blocked his path, police said.
“They had been in the bedroom and she blocked him in by standing in front of the door,” police wrote in the report. “To get her to move, he grabbed her hair and pulled her down to the ground.”
Edmo told police that once he was able to exit the bedroom, he left the residence and walked across the street to avoid further confrontation, police said.
Edmo attempted to leave the residence in his own vehicle but the woman had taken his keys from him, police said. When the woman provided the police with Edmo’s ring of keys, the one for the ignition of his vehicle was missing, police said.
Edmo was cited for misdemeanor battery and called a relative to come and pick him up and transport him back to his home in Fort Hall, police said.
The woman told police that her neck hurt after the incident and that she would transport herself to Portneuf Medical Center for medical treatment.
About an hour after police were initially dispatched to the scene, a PMC nurse called the Pocatello police to request an officer photograph injuries to her neck.
While at the hospital, the woman told police that in addition to pulling her down to the ground by her hair, Edmo dragged her across the room by her hair before leaving the room and the residence.
Edmo is currently serving his third term on the Fort Hall Business Council.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Edmo does not currently have a scheduled court appearance.
An unlisted attorney for Edmo entered a not guilty plea for Edmo on April 1 and requested a jury trial.
A spokesperson for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes declined to comment on the matter when contacted Thursday, citing a policy not to comment on personnel matters.