FORT HALL - The first shipment of the Moderna Vaccine was received on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation from Indian Health Service the week of December 22nd in a limited supply. A smaller shipment will be received next week, January 4-8th, as available from IHS. The Fort Hall Business Council approved a short supply Vaccine Plan as a joint response for vaccinations from the Fort Hall Indian Health Service (I.H.S), Shoshone-Bannock Community Clinic (HRSA) and Tribal Health and Human Services Department (THHS).
That doesn’t mean that anyone will be left out – this means that HRSA and IHS can only vaccinate the number of individuals based on supply. Vaccines will be available to the entire community as they are received and READILY available.
Thus far, the Vaccination Plan is a work in process is vaccinating healthcare workers and vital infrastructure employees to include elders (65 years and older) who are fluent in Shoshone or Bannock. Scheduling is ongoing and we ask that if you commit to an appointment time – please keep that appointment. We cannot waste any of the valued vaccines and must use them in quantities of 10 once opened.
IHS/THHS will vaccinate individuals who are beneficiaries and HRSA will vaccinate the beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries. Individuals who have had a past positive COVID-19 diagnosis can be vaccinated after recovery with guidance from a health care provider.
More information will be shared regarding the vaccines on a weekly basis in Sho-Ban News and on the Tribes official Facebook page (Shoban Tribes). We ask for the community’s patience and remind everyone to continue safety precautions (social distance, wearing a mask, washing hands, using hand sanitizer, limiting group gatherings, etc.) even if you received a vaccine.