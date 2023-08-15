POCATELLO — A slice of Pocatello history fetched quite the price at a community auction this past weekend.
The machines responsible for creating Tastee Treet’s famous saucer-shaped spaceburgers — one that can crank out two at a time and three single machines — recently went for a collective price of nearly $30,000 during the auction hosted by Primetime Auctions of Pocatello that ended Saturday.
“We were thrilled to be able to sell something with as much history as these machines,” said Brayden Hernandez, the marketing manager at Primetime Auctions. “This is a piece of Pocatello history that is now getting another life.”
A total of 110 bids were placed on the double spaceburger machine, which sold for $9,700. One of the three single machines fetched the most offers, with 128 bids. The single machines sold for $8,700, $7,900 and $4,000 — which brings the total amount for all four machines to $29,600.
Each of the four machines came with a 30-day warranty from the Pocatello-based RCH Services.
Hernandez said Primetime Auctions does not release the names of individuals who bid on items up for auction and he declined to comment on who may have purchased the spaceburger machines.
It is believed that one person obtained all four machines but what will become of them still remains a mystery.
Hernandez was also unable to comment on how the spaceburger machines stacked up against other unique items that have been sold at Primetime Auctions.
“These items are in a world of their own when it comes to the uniqueness factor,” he said about the spaceburger machines. “They are so unique that I don’t even know where to start to try and compare them to other items we have sold.”
When Primetime Auctions first posted about the spaceburger machines being available for purchase, Steve Porter, who was the longtime owner and operator of the Tastee Treet franchises in Pocatello and Chubbuck before the restaurants closed earlier this year, said he paid about $15,000 in the early 1990s to have the double spaceburger machine custom-built.
For the uninitiated, spaceburgers are simple.
A mixture of seasoned ground beef, cheese and shredded lettuce is sandwiched between two pieces of white bread and then loaded into the spaceburger machine. At about 400 degrees, it takes less than a minute for the machine to simultaneously cut off the crust, crimp the outside edges together and toast the bread, with the final product resembling a flying saucer.
Many Gate City area residents rumored over the years that Tastee Treet invented the spaceburger, but the machines that make the UFO-shaped burgers actually debuted at the Century 21 Exposition, also known as the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, Porter told the Idaho State Journal earlier this year.
Porter told the Journal that he elected to put the machines up for auction as the most fair way to allow everyone to try and obtain the iconic pieces of Pocatello's culinary history.
“We never expected to get back out of them what they cost,” Porter wrote on a Primetime Auctions Facebook post advertising the machines being up for sale. “We figured an auction was the most fair way to allow people to decide their worth. I hope whoever gets them will enjoy them. The warranty was expensive but I wanted people to know they would work for them.”
Though the machines are now under new ownership, whether or not the Gate City area will ever have a chance to enjoy a spaceburger again remains unknown.
