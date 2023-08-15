POCATELLO — A slice of Pocatello history fetched quite the price at a community auction this past weekend.

The machines responsible for creating Tastee Treet’s famous saucer-shaped spaceburgers — one that can crank out two at a time and three single machines — recently went for a collective price of nearly $30,000 during the auction hosted by Primetime Auctions of Pocatello that ended Saturday.

