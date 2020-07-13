Dr. Marilyn L. Howard, former Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction, died July 13, 2020, at her Eagle home following an extended illness. She was 81.
Howard, Idaho’s 23rd chief state school officer, was elected in 1998 and re-elected in 2002. She was the last Democrat elected to one of the state’s constitutional offices.
Howard’s first term coincided with the Idaho Legislature’s focus on elementary-level reading skills and under her leadership the State Department of Education developed the state’s first Idaho Reading Indicator, a way to identify struggling readers and provide extra help to them. She also led Idaho’s implementation of the federal No Child Left Behind Act.
Howard was a recognized literacy expert and among other professional activities served as state coordinator and president of the International Reading Association. Her signature program during her superintendency was “Dinner and a Book,” a campaign to encourage parents to read with their children for 20 minutes every day and to make meals a time for family conversation.
Information about services will be available at a later date.