A former Idaho State senator and humanitarian who has organized free community holiday dinners for years has died.
Arthur Lin Whitworth passed away on April 10 following a battle with dementia, according to family members.
“His family knows in his life he has reached many people with his integrity, generosity and compassion,” his obituary states. “We as a family are so grateful for the legacy that he left for countless others to emulate.”
Whitworth, a lifelong Democrat, served as an Idaho State senator from 1994 to 2000, as well as a Bannock County commissioner between 2006 and 2008, according to his obituary.
Idaho Rep. James D. Ruchti, D-Pocatello, says Whitworth has had a huge influence on his life.
“To me, he represented what an Idaho Democrat was,” Ruchti said. “He communicated well with people and fought for the working man. He was a great example of being not a politician but a representative of the people.”
Whitworth’s daughter, Brenda Correll, agrees.
“He was the people’s statesman. He was not a politician and he always told us that,” she said. “That’s what he was in politics for — just to help those less fortunate and represent his constituency. That’s what he was all about.”
While serving as a senator, Whitworth sponsored bills focused on the elderly, underprivileged, women, children and minorities, according to his obituary.
“Lin worked tirelessly to keep open access roads in the State of Idaho,” his obituary states.
Whitworth, who worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 46 years, also held various positions with the United Transportation Union and Democratic Party boards. He served as a chairman of the Bannock County Democrat Committee, according to his obituary.
In addition, Whitworth was involved in a lot of charitable work over the years.
He enjoyed holding pig roasts at his farm on Indian Creek Road in Inkom to help charities. And he and his family have been putting on free Thanksgiving and Christmas community dinners to help the homebound, unsheltered and less fortunate for decades, according to his obituary.
“Over the course of 26 years, almost 30,000 meals have been provided to the community, a legacy that he passed on to his family,” his obituary states.
Correll says her father spent his “whole life doing the humanitarian mission he came here to do.” In his younger years, he even helped save the lives of three adults and two children after their vehicle went into the river.
“That’s just who he was,” Correll said.
Whitworth was also a family man. He and his wife, Carol, who were going to celebrate their 70th anniversary this summer, have seven children, 33 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren, according to his obituary, which adds that he enjoyed giving his grandkids wagon rides and attending their sporting events.
“He was a really good dad, a great grandfather and honest as the day is long,” Correll said. “It was just an honor to be his daughter. I’m really proud of him.”
Viewings are planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Wilks Colonial Chapel, located at 2005 S. Fourth Ave. in Pocatello, and an hour before the funeral service set to take place at noon on Friday at the Inkom LDS Church, located at 973 N. Rapid Creek Road. Interment will be at the Inkom Cemetery.
“Funeral services will be open to all but due to the pandemic, masks are required,” according to the obituary.