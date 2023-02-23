Robin Dunn

Dunn

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

Attorney Robin Dunn, who was recently charged for drug possession, may have an ethical obligation to disclose his case to his clients.

Dunn was arrested Saturday in Idaho Falls after police found 60 fentanyl pills in his pocket and boot, as well as Xanax and alprazolam.

