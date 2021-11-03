A former Pocatello restaurant owner has agreed to plead guilty to two felony charges in Montana stemming from accusations that he bought illegally obtained wild animal carcasses and parts from an undercover game warden, court records say.
Though the criminal charges against Yan “Bo” Fong, the former owner of Bamboo Garden in Pocatello, appear to be nearing an end in Montana, he still faces similar charges related to obtaining and selling illegally harvested wildlife in both the state of California and in Bannock County.
Fong in Montana’s 5th Judicial District on Oct. 26 agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of unlawful sale of a game animal and one felony count of unlawful possession, shipping or transportation of a game animal or fur bearing animal, according to a plea bargain document the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.
In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in Montana will dismiss two counts of unlawful sale of a game animal and two counts of unlawful possession, shipping or transportation of a game animal or fur bearing animal, court records say.
For the unlawful sale of a game animal charge, prosecutors will recommend Fong serve five years in the Montana State Prison, pay a fine of $7,500 and forfeit his hunting, trapping and fishing privileges for three years. For the unlawful possession, shipping or transportation of a game animal or fur bearing animal, prosecutors will recommend Fong serve five years in prison with all time suspended, according to court records.
Fong is set to officially change his plea in Montana’s 5th Judicial District on Nov. 16.
The Montana case began after an undercover investigator with Idaho Game and Fish contacted Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to relay Fong’s reported interest in purchasing mountain lions, bobcats, bears and bear gall bladders. Montana Department of Justice prosecutors allege that Fong met with an undercover game warden twice in 2017 and once in 2018 under the pretense that the game warden had illegally obtained wildlife carcasses and parts to sell.
During the three trips, Fong spent a collective $3,800 to purchase 24 bear paws, 11 bear gallbladders, seven bobcats, three mountain lions, three bears along with one skin (with feet attached), two deer and one elk.
When asked what he does with the meat, Fong said he offers the bear and mountain lion meat free to “the tour guide and bus people,” and that “Chinese people like the animal meat,” according to charging documents.
In California, Fong faces four felony charges for selling, purchasing or possessing bear body parts, bear gallbladders and bear paws; and 15 misdemeanor charges for importing or possessing a specific animal in the state without a declaration, court records say.
The animals or animal parts associated with the 15 misdemeanor charges in California include deer, red abalone, bluefin tuna, yellowfin tuna, yellowtail, ivory, pronghorn antelope, mountain lion, bobcat, bear, bear cub, elk, goldeneye duck and wild duck, according to court records.
The allegations against Fong in California are said to have occurred between February and December 2019 and were filed on Dec. 8, 2020. Fong has yet to have a preliminary hearing in regards to the California charges, court records say. His preliminary hearing for those charges is set for Dec. 8.
Charging documents did not give any additional details about the alleged crimes against Fong in California.
In Bannock County, Fong in November 2020 was charged with 75 misdemeanor charges in two separate cases in connection to allegedly violating Idaho Department of Fish and Game laws, according to court records.
Fong is charged in the first case with 10 counts of failure to purchase a taxidermist or fur buyers license, 10 counts of possessing or transporting another person’s wildlife and one count of possessing or transporting improperly tagged wildlife, court records say. These allegations are said to have occurred on Dec. 5, 2019 and involve the purchase and possession of 10 bear gallbladders and one whole black bear, according to court records.
In the other case, Fong was charged with 54 counts of possessing or transporting another person’s wildlife. These allegations are said to have occurred on Dec. 10, 2019 and involve one bobcat, 15 bear gallbladders and 28 for unspecified wildlife animals.
All 75 charges were levied against Fong after Pocatello police officers and Idaho Fish and Game officials served three search warrants at different Pocatello locations on Dec. 10, 2019 — one at Bamboo Garden, one at a property on the 200 block of East Chapel Road and one other at a location on the 3000 block of Trevor Street, court records say.
Charging documents did not give any additional details about the alleged crimes against Fong in Bannock County.
Fong was scheduled to take the charges in Bannock County to trial last month, but the trial was continued. A trial date has not yet been set and it appears the case may be mediated before trial, according to the minutes for Fong’s latest court hearing on Sept. 1.