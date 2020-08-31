Retired postal carrier John Paige was surprised when a Dallas company recently sent him notice that he was delinquent on a medical bill he'd mailed more than a week before the payment deadline.
Paige, a Pocatello man who is the past president of the Idaho State Association of Letter Carriers, takes his experience as further confirmation that service by his former employer has declined in recent months, based on operational cuts.
Leading up to a November presidential election that will be heavily reliant on absentee voting due to the coronavirus pandemic, many fear the U.S. Postal Service won't be up to the task of handling a huge influx of mail-in ballots. Furthermore, many Democrats are accusing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy of deliberately hamstringing the USPS for political reasons.
Paige won't rule out the influence of politics, but he believes cost-saving measures to help the USPS offset debt are the primary driver of longer delivery times.
"(DeJoy) consolidated these services to cut costs and when you cut costs you cut service — basically slow down the mail," Paige said. "I think there is a little political issue there, but I think it's mostly just cutting costs."
During recent testimony to Congress, media outlets reported DeJoy acknowledged service deterioration was largely based on reductions in the number of trips mail trucks may take, but service has gradually been bouncing back. He also reportedly said the removal of mail sorting machines started in June, before he took over. DeJoy said he's committed to delivering the "nation's ballots securely and on time."
According to a USPS press release, removal of blue boxes nationwide has also been an ongoing practice, dating back a decade. The USPS has removed 3,500 boxes per year on average throughout the past 10 years, and no additional boxes will be removed leading up to the election, according to the press release.
"The Postal Service has more than enough capacity, including collection boxes and processing equipment, to handle all election mail this year, which is predicted to amount to less than 2% of total mail volume from mid-September to Election Day," the Aug. 21 press release stated.
Regardless of the cuts, Paige agrees his former employer is well equipped to handle election ballots securely and on time. He said many states have utilized mail-in voting for years without complaint. Voters may request an absentee ballot through Oct. 23 at idahovotes.gov.
Voters will also have the option of casting their ballots in person, but Bannock County is on pace to shatter its absentee voting record due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Brandi McCarron, assistant supervisor for the Bannock County Elections Office. As of Monday, McCarron said more than 12,000 county residents had requested to have an absentee ballot mailed, indicating a large turnout.
McCarron said anyone wishing to expedite the return of their ballots may drop them off either in person at the elections office, located at 141 N. Sixth Ave., or in a box outside of the office door.
The Postal Service's press release indicates that the USPS has experienced about $80 billion in losses since 2007, despite a statutory requirement that it be self-sustaining. Mail volume has declined 44% since 2006, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
Paige, however, argues that a unique congressional mandate imposed in 2006 for the USPS to make payments to cover future retirees' health benefits is largely responsible for the Postal Service's financial woes.
"That's just a crushing mandate to pay," Paige said.
Paige encourages locals to support the Postal Service. He said the USPS employs about 100,000 veterans and doing business with the Postal Service is a "true way to actually thank a vet and give them the employment they need."