POCATELLO — A former Pocatello police officer is facing the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence after being arrested on New Year's Day for assaulting and injuring a female individual on New Year's Eve, according to the Pocatello Police Department.
Police said they arrested former officer Ryan Davis, 29, of Pocatello, and charged him with aggravated assault and attempted strangulation, both felonies. If convicted of both offenses, Davis faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Police said Davis injured the female individual during the Tuesday incident at a Pocatello residence that resulted in his Wednesday arrest. Police would only describe the victim as a female and would not provide her name or additional details about her.
Police said the victim was transported via private vehicle to Portneuf Medical Center on Tuesday after being assaulted by Davis. The victim was treated at the hospital for her injuries and then released, police said.
Davis was booked into Bannock County Jail on Wednesday afternoon after being arrested by Pocatello police. He remained at the jail as of Wednesday night.
Pocatello police have not yet provided additional details about the Tuesday incident that resulted in Davis being arrested and criminally charged. Police said they arrested Davis at his home without incident on Wednesday afternoon.
Davis left the Pocatello Police Department in the fall of 2019. He had been a member of the department for about three years, police said.