A former Pocatello man has a lengthy road to recovery ahead of him after being crushed by a falling tree about two weeks ago while recreating on the Boise River.
The 34-year-old man who grew up in Pocatello and relocated to Boise for work after graduating from Idaho State University, Kevin Hanners, was one of 10 people injured in the freak accident in which Hanners and three others suffered injuries that required hospitalization, according to the Boise Fire Department.
Jo Hanners, Kevin’s mother who lives in Pocatello, told the Idaho State Journal this week that her son’s injuries landed him in the intensive care unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
“You probably have more of a chance of getting struck by lightning than having a tree fall on top of you,” Jo Hanners said. “Nobody could have predicted this was going to happen.”
In addition to bi-lateral fractures in both of his feet, Kevin endured fractures to his pelvis, femur, humerus and multiple ribs, Jo said. He was in the ICU for several days before being moved to the general surgery floor of the hospital.
The tree collapsed around 4:15 p.m. on July 11 on the bank of the Boise River near the Baybrook Footbridge, according to the Boise Fire Department.
Jo said her son was on the bank of the river with a group of friends that were waiting in line to use a rope swing attached to a tree adjacent to the tree that collapsed.
Without warning, one of the bystanders heard a large crack and shouted, “Run!” But Kevin and nine other people were unable to move out of the way of the falling tree in time, said Jo, adding that her son and his good friend, Andrew Richard, were struck the hardest.
The upper portion of the tree and the peripheral branches landed on the 10 people injured during the incident, as opposed to the tree's trunk, Jo said.
The force of the falling tree broke Richard’s back and it’s possible he could be paralyzed, she added. Both Kevin and Richard frequently recreate in the Boise River and never expected to be crushed by a falling tree.
Though Kevin has medical insurance, his out-of-pocket expenses are stacking up and his rehabilitation process is expected to last several months, if not years, Jo said.
“After his next surgery, my son will be non-weight bearing for the next 12 weeks,” Jo said. “Then once he gets stable and can walk again, he will begin rehab at a physical therapy center.”
To make the matter worse, because of current visiting restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Jo is unable to visit her son until he is released from the hospital, she said, adding she was thankful for the few times she was able to see him while he was staying in the ICU.
To help the Hanners family during this trying time, Jo as well as Kevin’s employer have created online fundraisers to provide a bit of financial assistance. The gofundme.com campaign Jo created is accessible by visiting gofundme.com/f/help-for-kevin-hanners, which had raised $2,115 of its $25,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon.
The fundraiser for Kevin created by his employer is accessible by visiting gofundme.com/f/boise-river-accidentsupport-for-kevin, which had raised $2,895 of its $6,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon.
On Monday, Kevin posted the following update the online fundraiser pages: “I'm having my first ‘good’ day since being in the hospital. I'd say I'm very stable, but not mobile by any means with only one good limb to use. Thankfully, after surgeries and added hardware, I should fully recover from this. THANKS EVERYONE FOR THE SUPPORT.”
A fundraiser for Richard has also been created and is accessible by visiting gofundme.com/f/Tragedy-on-the-Boise-River.
“There is no long-term fix for Kevin,” Jo said. “I am just trying to cover his out-of-pocket expenses and some of the costs for making sure he can get by without full-time work. We are all so very grateful for your support and every little bit helps.”