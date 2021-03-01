CHUBBUCK — The former Motel 6 in Chubbuck has been bought by a local family and turned into a destination for short and extended stays called Extended Stay Pocatello.
The business, which is at 291 W. Burnside Ave. near the Idaho Kidney Institute, is in a prime spot to serve the entire Chubbuck-Pocatello area, according to Jonah Leavitt, one of the owners.
He collaborates with manager Winston Edgar of Pocatello at the business, which he says offers affordable nightly, weekly and monthly stays. Edgar is a longtime business partner and friend of Leavitt.
The 108-room motel offers affordable stays with extremely high-speed wireless internet, TV, kitchenettes and laundry on site. Leavitt says it’s also pet friendly.
Weekly rates start as low as $200 a week. Someone can stay there for a week for under $30 a night and that can go even lower the longer they stay, Edgar said.
Leavitt adds that their goal is to cut costs to offer affordable short-term housing for guests.
And people are noticing.
Since buying the property on Dec. 29 of last year they have boosted occupancy from about 30 percent a night to over 65 percent every night, according to Edgar.
They also welcome companies who need to house their employees at an affordable price, Leavitt said.
“I feel if companies have the ability to house their employees affordably, then they are able to hire more people and to save on project costs,” he said. “This in turn helps bring more money and development to the area.”
The long-term stay rooms are also handy for people who’ve sold their homes and need housing until they get into another home.
So Leavitt, who notes that he guarantees the lowest prices in the community, says that by summer they aim to hit a regular occupancy rate of 90 to 100 percent.
Plus, to better serve those who want to stay for an long period, over half of the rooms at Extended Stay Pocatello have a large fridge and kitchenette.
And they will keep upgrading the existing rooms with the goal of having over 80 percent of the rooms done in similar fashion by summer, Leavitt said.
The larger refrigerators in these rooms let extended stay guests store more food than the usual motel mini-fridge, Leavitt said. And that can save money.
“Typically if you're staying at a hotel or motel, you're going out to eat most meals and that gets very expensive, very quickly,” Leavitt said. “But if you can go somewhere that offers an actual fridge, a microwave and a hot plate then you can really prepare yourself a lot more meals and save a ton of money.”
And Extended Stay Pocatello doesn't make those who plan to stay there sign any contracts to remain for a certain period, he said, which makes it easy to check in and check out.
“You can stay as short or as long as you want,” Leavitt said.
And it will be a comfortable stay as they continually improve the property, he says.
Leavitt notes that Extended Stay Properties, the family organization running the business, is big on improving the properties that they buy.
“We really put a lot of time and money into making them better,” he said.
In fact, one of the first things they did in Chubbuck was to install very fast internet service.
“Here at this motel, the internet — there was barely an internet at all,” Leavitt said. “It was really slow.”
And nowadays it's extremely important for people to have access to high-speed internet, Leavitt said.
So they fixed that problem.
In addition, they have already improved the furniture at the hotel.
And that's all because the family organization can make things happen fast.
Leavitt, his father and brother in-law, who all live in the Twin Falls and Jerome areas, run the motels together, according to Leavitt.
They originally got into the business about 15 years ago when Leavitt's father and his business partner found old motels and fixed them up and made them successful, Leavitt said.
And about a year ago Leavitt, his dad and brother-in-law bought a couple motels in Jerome. Running those locations was Leavitt's full-time job last year. And that sparked an idea.
“We found out that there was a huge need in the area and that gave us the confidence to go out and do it in a new city,” he said.
He said the Chubbuck-Pocatello area seemed like the ideal place to expand because it had few motels that offered affordable extended stay rates, he said.
Further, Leavitt’s mother graduated from Idaho State University and always told him how great the Pocatello-Chubbuck area was, he said, so he’s excited for the chance to give back.
In addition, Edgar says he likes to work with churches and charities to provide places for people to stay.
“When you lower the prices of rooms,” Edgar says, “a charity's money can go further and help more people.”
But while they believe in helping others, they won't condone any trouble.
“We're very safe,” Leavitt said. “We have weekly room checks and if there's any trouble, we take it very seriously.”
Edgar says they highlight in their sign-in agreement that every guest has the right to feel safe and comfortable.
Meanwhile, they don’t just offer extended stay rooms. He says they will continue to offer nightly rates on rooms at an affordable price.
Leavitt and Edgar both say they look forward to a bright future for the motel to provide needed housing in the Chubbuck and Pocatello areas.
“We've hit a niche in the market that is really underserved,” Leavitt said.