POCATELLO — The local former high school teacher accused of sexually abusing one of his students last month was back in court Thursday.
Eric Popely, 47, of Pocatello, appeared in front of 6th District Judge R. Todd Garbett Thursday morning via video conference from the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
During the hearing, Popely’s court-appointed attorney, Rilie Fry, informed the judge Popely would like to waive his right to a preliminary hearing, which presents an opportunity for prosecutors to present enough evidence to the magistrate judge for him to advance the case to district court so that a jury trial could be held.
Without any objection from Nick Tranmer, the Bannock County senior deputy prosecutor assigned to the case, Garbett approved the preliminary hearing waiver and also reduced Popely’s bond from $70,000 to $20,000.
Popely was remanded back into the custody of the Bannock County Jail following the hearing where he remains incarcerated.
Popely’s next court appearance will involve him being arraigned in district court on the one felony count of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16 for allegedly inappropriately touching one of his 15-year-old, non-verbal female students underneath her clothing on Jan. 21.
No date has yet been scheduled for that court hearing, according to court records.
Popely was employed as a special education teacher at Highland High School when School District 25 first began to investigate the allegation that he inappropriately touched one of his students on Jan. 21.
School District 25 placed Popely on administrative leave on Jan. 21 as it investigated the allegations levied against him. Popely had been employed at the school since 2019, School District 25 said last month.
School District 25 said in a Jan. 25 press release that “As a result of the investigation, this individual is no longer employed by the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 and the matter has been turned over to the Pocatello Police Department.”
Pocatello police told the Idaho State Journal last month that Popely resigned from his position with Highland High School as a result of the investigation, which culminated in Popely being criminally charged and arrested on Jan. 27.
It’s alleged that a paraprofessional witnessed Popely inappropriately touching the student after he and the student entered a small office attached to the school’s special education classroom. Popely locked the door behind him and the student.
It’s also alleged that when School District 25 and Highland High School administrators initially went to confront Popely about the allegations against him, they located him in a darkened storage room with a different student than the one he is alleged to have sexually abused, police said.
Pocatello police previously said there appear to be no other victims in this case. On Thursday, Pocatello police said the investigation remains open and ongoing, and that additional students in Popely's class were being interviewed again this week.
When Pocatello police initially interviewed Popely last month, he eventually admitted to inappropriately touching the non-verbal student.
The charge of sexually abusing a child under the age of 16 is punishable by a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.