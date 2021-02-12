POCATELLO — The former senior director of marketing and communications at Idaho State University has written a book about the challenges faced by his extremely premature grandchildren who overcame long odds to survive and thrive.
Mark N. Levine’s “Only Great Dads Get Promoted to Grandpa: A Grandfather’s Story” covers how he chose to retire from ISU to help wife Abby, daughter Amanda and son-in-law Troy raise two special-needs granddaughters.
The situation began to unfold when Amanda was pregnant with twins in July 2009.
She and Troy had endured much over the years for her to become pregnant, Levine wrote.
And Amanda did everything the doctor recommended during her pregnancy.
But something went awry.
Granddaughter Maggie only weighed 11 ounces at birth and easily fit into the palm of the nurse’s hand.
“Maggie’s heart was only the size of a fingernail,” Levine wrote.
And Maggie required 35 blood transfusions.
“We were told there was no way she could survive,” he said.
And Amanda and Troy's boy, Noah, tragically passed away not long after his birth, he wrote.
So the goal of the hospital staff was to keep Maggie alive long enough for Amanda to come out of surgery and see at least one of her newborn children before the baby’s death.
“At least that was the plan,” Levine wrote. “Fortunately, no one bothered to share this likely outcome with Maggie.”
Her body was fragile but her will to live was strong, he said.
Maggie survived heart surgery at 14 ounces and 4 hours of delicate eye surgery for retinal disease at 2 pounds, he wrote.
Amanda and Troy took turns watching her in the NICU, or neonatal intensive care unit, he said.
And after 154 days in the NICU, Maggie achieved the impossible.
“She came home,” he wrote.
Maggie to date is the smallest baby to ever leave the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. And she's the 24th smallest female baby in the world to survive, he said.
“Perhaps the most important lesson Maggie has taught us is despite long, ridiculous odds, numbers don’t always tell the story,” Levine wrote.
Then Katie, another micro-preemie who weighed 1 pound, 5 ounces, came into their lives later, he wrote.
And despite being blind in one eye, Katie’s an honor roll student in the gifted program at her elementary school, according to Levine.
Katie even played T-ball for a year wearing protective equipment and then took up and excelled in non-contact karate.
Today, Levine and Abby live in Coconut Creek, Florida, where they’re close to their four grandchildren.
Levine announced his plan to retire from ISU before the start of a 2013-2014 budget meeting called by his boss Kent Tingey.
“While he was surprised, I don’t believe Kent was shocked,” Levine wrote.
Levine said he had to be in Florida because the needs of the girls increased as they got older.
Last year Levine’s younger daughter and her 2-year-old non premature fraternal twins Declan and Dasha moved to Florida from Austin, Texas, which brought all four grandkids to within a 4-mile area, he said.
“The opportunity to impact, influence, and at times indulge all four grandchildren is truly the most rewarding job I can think of,” Levine wrote.
Mark Levine’s book is available from Amazon Kindle in both hard copy and the e-reader versions.
All profits from “Only Great Dads Get Promoted to Grandpa - A Grandfather’s Story” will be donated to the JoeDiMaggio Children’s Hospital, the Jimmy Fund/Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children and the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, he said.