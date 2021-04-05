POCATELLO — Bingham Healthcare has purchased the former Golden Corral restaurant in Pocatello and is turning it into the Bingham Healthcare Specialty Clinic & Urgent Care, according to a news release from Bingham Healthcare.
“The medical building will be home to world-class doctors to serve the citizens of the city of Pocatello, as well as provide greater access and more options for all of Bannock County,” said Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Healthcare.
He said they will offer outpatient physician and urgent care services and will focus on the patient-centric model they have been cultivating throughout the region for decades.
This model is similar to the Mayo Clinic and is in line with the concept that Bingham Healthcare has established at its extensive Blackfoot campus and the Bingham Healthcare Comprehensive Care Clinic in Idaho Falls, Erickson said.
Bingham also has a similar clinic in Shelley, which has an urgent care and offers women’s health services, family medicine and respiratory care — all in the same building, according to the press release.
“We have seen extremely positive results for being the first in the region to implement this type of patient-centered model,” Erickson said. “We are pleased that we can continue to expand this model of medical care in Pocatello.”
The Bingham Healthcare Specialty Clinic & Urgent Care will have bariatric surgeons, cardiologists, gastroenterologists, general surgeons, neurologists, pain management specialists, plastic surgeons and primary care physicians, according to Erickson.
If a patient is first seen in the urgent care and needs specialized treatment, these medical specialists will be on-hand to assist the patient in the same building.
“At Bingham Healthcare, we believe we do things differently. Things that make the patient experience better,” Erickson said. “It’s the Bingham way that we are committed to making available to the people of Eastern Idaho.”
And it’s not only Idahoans who are benefiting.
“We have patients that travel from all over the United States to meet with Bingham specialists,” said Erickson. “Programs like our renowned orthopedic institute, world-class Empower Weight Loss Clinic, and our world-renowned autoimmune disease and functional medicine clinic, to name a few,” he said.
Bingham Healthcare assistant administrator Mark Baker said Bingham Healthcare closed on purchasing the vacant building at 850 Yellowstone Ave. in front of Fred Meyer a couple of months ago.
And construction progress has been good.
“We’re scheduled to be done by October or November,” Baker said.
He notes that there’s definitely a call for it in the community.
“From our analysis of the needs in the community there’s absolutely continuing to be a need for primary care and urgent care service,” Baker said.