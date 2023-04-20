Jeremy Gugino, left, and Richard Stallings

Jeremy Gugino, left, and Richard Stallings

On Saturday night, Bannock County Democrats held their Richard Stallings Banquet as a fundraiser for the Idaho Democratic party. The event featured keynote speaker Jeremy Gugino, a former lifelong Republican who switched parties in 2016.

“I decided when I was 12 years old that I was going to be a Republican and I was all the way until 2016,” Gugino said. “In my naive little 12-year-old brain, I thought Republicans were the people of action and that they were the tough people. They were the movers and the shakers, (including) Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Frederick Douglass, Susan B. Anthony and Harriet Tubman. Who wouldn’t want to be part of that?”

