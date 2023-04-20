On Saturday night, Bannock County Democrats held their Richard Stallings Banquet as a fundraiser for the Idaho Democratic party. The event featured keynote speaker Jeremy Gugino, a former lifelong Republican who switched parties in 2016.
“I decided when I was 12 years old that I was going to be a Republican and I was all the way until 2016,” Gugino said. “In my naive little 12-year-old brain, I thought Republicans were the people of action and that they were the tough people. They were the movers and the shakers, (including) Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Frederick Douglass, Susan B. Anthony and Harriet Tubman. Who wouldn’t want to be part of that?”
Gugino went on to say that the radical right has taken over the Republican Party, turning it into “the party of grievances and victims.”
“The thing I found out real quick in 2017 is that the fighters in this state, the movers and the shakers, and the folks that get things done are the Idaho Democrats. That’s the party I want to be in,” Gugino said.
Gugino touched on the achievements the democratic party made in Idaho during this last legislative session, largely referring to speeches made by Idaho Sen. James Ruchti and Idaho Rep. Nate Roberts before him.
Ruchti co-sponsored HB 292, which was a “bipartisan piece of legislation that is going to provide real property tax relief to Idaho families, about $350 million worth (of tax relief) in its first year alone,” Ruchti said.
He also mentioned investments made in public education, which included “$145 million for teachers' pay raises,” Ruchti said.
“This is a much-needed investment in public education, and we have more work to do,” Ruchti said. “Workforce development, a bipartisan effort supported by the governor's launch program (will provide) about $8,000 for graduating seniors starting in 2024 to put towards career technical training or traditional higher education. It will help us with the difficulty we’ve had in getting above 50 percent on our rates for high school graduates.”
He also explained that the workforce development program would help support businesses and industries in Idaho to fill needed employment positions.
“This is a huge win,” Ruchti said. “I can’t emphasize enough that these wins happen only when Democrats, Republicans and the governor's office come together to solve real problems that Idaho families face. This is now my seventh session and I have felt more accomplished than ever before, and I feel the same way about Democrats.”
Furthermore, Ruchti elaborated on legislation they fought against and won, including “legislation that would’ve led to the death of your constitutional right to run a referendum,” Ruchti said.
“We helped sustain the governor's veto of a really horrible library bill,” Ruchti said. “We helped kill a bill that would’ve eliminated your right to cast a no-excuse absentee ballot, and we defeated voucher bill after voucher bill after voucher bill. That’s what we can do when we work together.”
Ruchti went into detail about the root of many problems in Idaho.
“(Idaho is) what I would call a nanny state empowered with religious and moral values of an uber minority in our state who are militant about their beliefs,” Ruchti said. “(The radical right) are absolutely convinced that their way of life is the one that the rest of you need to live and that the way they raise and educate their children is the way you should raise and educate your children. This was demonstrated again and again throughout the session with legislation eliminating prohibitions on private militias, expanding standard ground rights, targeting libraries with trumped-up allegations of harmful material, interfering in family decisions about medical care and how to educate your children, travel ban legislation further restricting a woman’s reproductive rights and the health care they need, and criminalizing medicine.”
Ruchti went on to explain how the radical right has strewn away from the fundamentals of government, which he said is “to provide for the people that are governed, to make sure we have public education, fix our roads and infrastructure issues, and help our businesses thrive.”
“The current Idaho Republican Party is a shadow of what it used to be,” Ruchti said. “It used to be that they valued local control, limited government, parental rights and supporting our business community. This Republican Party led by the extreme right will use the power of government to enforce their worldview on others.”
The fundraiser concluded with a speech from Richard Stallings who was an Idaho congressman from 1985-1993. Gugino described Stallings as “the beacon that all Idaho Democrats should look towards as we go forward in the future.”
