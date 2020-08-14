A widely known, respected and beloved journalist and editor at the Idaho State Journal for about 45 years is remembered by his four daughters and colleagues for his professionalism and wisdom, and for leaving a legacy of thoughtfulness and excellence.
Lyle Olson died Aug. 7 of natural causes. He was 90 years old.
After being the paper’s managing editor for many years, Lyle retired in 1991, then later returned part-time as news editor, editorial writer and sports reporter.
Current Journal Editor Ian Fennell says Olson prized reason and respect in the editorials that he wrote.
“I can’t remember him ever beating up on anyone in an editorial,” Fennell said. “I think he believed that if he tried to reason with people in his editorials and present a well-stated point of view that was respectful of those who might disagree with him that those folks would at least read the entire editorial and think about it.”
Olson’s Aug. 12 obituary notes that he lived a full life, made rich by the love of his family, his commitment to excellence in journalism and his enjoyment of sports, nature and friends throughout Pocatello.
“His humor and wit kept people smiling and enlivened both his newsroom and his family room,” his obituary said.
Olson, who married his wife Naida Yost Olson in 1950 at Paris, Idaho, graduated from Idaho State University in 1954 with a degree in journalism. Naida preceded him in death in February of 2015.
While Olson cherished Idaho, he also traveled widely, according to his obituary.
He had previously lived briefly in Oregon, traveled the Northwest fly fishing and attending Associated Press conventions, toured the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, drove the California coastline, filled his golf bag with pineapples in Hawaii and traveled as far away as the Netherlands.
But Lyle ultimately committed himself to Pocatello and the Idaho State Journal. After retiring from the newspaper in 1991, Olson later returned to the Journal to work part-time on-and-off for about 20 years.
Regarding the latter period, Fennell said, “I remember all of the times that Lyle retired from the Journal and came back."
The first time he retired during Fennell's tenure was a shock.
“I remember thinking, ‘What are we going to do without Lyle?’” he said.
But two weeks later Lyle was back at his desk working, Fennell said.
“I think he had the Journal in his DNA and realized that he was needed in our newsroom,” Fennell said.
During the many years that Olson worked part-time at the Journal, he retired and returned to work perhaps a half-dozen more times or so.
“Every time we saw him back at his desk we were very relieved that our best editorial writer was back,” Fennell said.
He said congressmen and senators alike would visit the Journal periodically and they would always know Olson by name and strike up a conversation with him about some long-ago political battle in the state.
“When someone like Lyle passes away all that historical knowledge is gone, too, unfortunately,” Fennell said.
But Olson left behind a history of other journalists who benefited from his knowledge and experience.
"Lyle would give us younger guys a lot of advice in the newsroom about how to cover the news and write a proper news story," Fennell said.
Those words of wisdom are Lyle's legacy because the mentoring he provided made everyone in the newsroom into better journalists, Fennell said.
"Lyle will definitely be missed," he said.
Olson had an incredible amount of institutional knowledge about not just the Journal, but also Pocatello as well as Idaho, Fennell said.
Olson worked side by side with members of the Ifft family who owned the Journal for decades and could trace their roots back to Pocatello’s earliest days, according to Fennell.
After retiring from the Journal in 1991, Olson worked at Idaho State University teaching journalism classes and as a faculty adviser to the school's newspaper, The Bengal.
Students offered many comments of appreciation for his mentorship, according to his obituary.
Olson then returned to the Journal not just to write editorials, but to continue his love of writing about sports.
After Olson's wife passed away, their oldest grandchild, Christopher, resided with Olson and enabled him to continue living at his Pocatello home.
Later, he moved to Quail Ridge in Pocatello and then to Morning Star Senior Living in Idaho Falls, where his daughters visited often, according to his obituary.
They enjoyed his stories about youthful escapades, working, golfing, fishing and memories of good friends, and his wisdom and advice.
Longtime friend Kerry Johnson — who said Olson was fair, honest and generous in helping other people — also visited.
Olson will also be remembered always for how deeply he valued the beauty and history of Idaho, and how he cherished life in Pocatello.
In fact, his family said that he had a phrase about Pocatello that he'd always say upon returning to the Gate City after their road trips.
“This looks like a nice little town,” he’d say.
“What do you say we stay here tonight?”
A graveside service will be held for Olson at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello at 11 a.m. on Monday.