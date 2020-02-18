POCATELLO — A 50-year-old former Grace Lutheran Elementary School teacher accused of inappropriately touching one of his students in September has accepted a plea agreement with Pocatello prosecutors.
Ricardo “Rick” Rafael Torres, a former fifth-grade teacher at Grace Lutheran Elementary School in Pocatello, was charged in November with one count of misdemeanor sexual battery in connection to an incident that allegedly happened on the school’s playground and involved one of his female students, according to Pocatello police records.
On Thursday, Torres agreed to plead guilty to one count of misdemeanor battery in exchange for Pocatello Prosecutor Ian Johnson dismissing the misdemeanor sexual battery charge.
While Torres faced nearly the same penalty had he been convicted of either crime — up to six months in jail for both sexual and simple battery as well as up to $1,000 in fines for a simple battery conviction and up to $2,000 in fines for a sexual battery conviction — his Pocatello attorney, Stratton Laggis, said Torres agreed to the plea bargain on the basis of clearing his name, in that Torres did not believe his alleged actions warranted being charged with a sex crime, regardless of the penalty.
“We do not believe the prosecution could have ever been able to prove a sexual battery charge,” Laggis said. “In its simplest form, Rick conceded there may have been illegal touching, but in no way, shape or form was there ever any sexual intent. Rick wanted to take accountability for his actions, to put this behind him and move on with his life.”
Johnson declined to comment for this story when contacted Tuesday afternoon on the basis that the case is not yet closed and Torres has not yet been sentenced.
Torres was charged with the sexual battery crime on Nov. 7 following a Pocatello police investigation that stemmed from an alleged incident on the playground at Grace Lutheran Elementary School on Sept. 27, according to police reports the Journal obtained in November.
Torres was initially placed on administrative leave from Grace Lutheran Elementary School before he was subsequently terminated in October, Grace Lutheran Executive Director Robert Raschke told the Journal in November.
Raschke did not immediately return the Journal’s request for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Before Torres was criminally charged, he retained Laggis to represent him, police said.
The investigation into the playground incident included both an interview police observed between the alleged student victim and a licensed sexual abuse counselor, as well as a police interview with Torres with Laggis present.
During recess on the playground at Grace Lutheran Elementary School on Sept. 27. Torres allegedly smacked the alleged victim on the buttocks as she was being carried by another student, police said.
The alleged victim began to cry when this happened and immediately told another teacher about the incident, police said. Torres told police that he spoke to the other teacher about the incident and then later had a conversation with Raschke about what had allegedly occurred, police said.
During his conversation with Raschke, Torres was advised it would be a good idea for him to apologize to the alleged victim, which he promptly did, police said.
Torres contacted the female student’s father via telephone on the same day of the incident to explain what had happened and later apologized for his conduct during a face-to-face meeting with the father and mother, police said. On Sept. 30, Raschke contacted Torres and explained to him that the incident had been reported to police.
The Sept. 27 incident was not the first time Torres had allegedly touched the female student in a way that made her feel uncomfortable, police said. During an overnight camping trip to Camp Perkins in Stanley, Torres allegedly grabbed the same female student from the Sept. 27 incident, placed her between his legs and started tickling her sides and armpits, police said.
The girl told police that her mother witnessed this incident and she later spoke to Torres about how the way he touched her daughter was inappropriate, police said.
Police did not indicate in their reports when this Camp Perkins incident occurred.
Furthermore, the female student told police that Torres often made her feel uncomfortable in class, allegedly touching her on the shoulder whenever he came by her desk to answer questions, and on one occasion touching her on the upper inner thigh, police said. The female student also told police that Torres allegedly told her several times that she was “lucky to be so pretty” and that she “was a hot mess,” police said.
Torres told police that he did not recall ever saying anything inappropriate to the female student and never touched her on the shoulder or thigh.
According to state law, misdemeanor sexual battery “is any willful physical contact, over or under the clothing, with the intimate parts of any person and when the physical contact is done without consent and with the intent to degrade … the person touched, or with the intent of arousing, appealing to or gratifying the lust, passion or sexual desires of the actor or any other person.”
The Idaho Legislature in 2018 approved that statute defining sexual battery as a criminal offense. Those convicted of misdemeanor sexual battery are not required to register as a sex offender.
Laggis said that since Torres was criminally charged he has faced intense scrutiny within the Grace Lutheran Elementary School community and that Torres does not feel the information that has been released about his alleged crime is an accurate representation of what actually took place.
Furthermore, Laggis said Torres intends to address what he believes to be several discrepancies regarding his case during his sentencing hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse on March 11.
“My client has long maintained his innocence regarding the sexual battery charge and feels it is very important to address discrepancies in his case at sentencing,” Laggis said.