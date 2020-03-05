FORT HALL — The former CEO over the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center and tribal gaming operations said she intends to file a wrongful termination lawsuit in federal court.
The tribes hired Pamela Gallegos to a five-year contract in January of 2018, and she oversaw the opening of a new casino in the winter of 2019.
Last November, however, she was notified she was being suspended, and she was later terminated. She believes her termination has less to do with her work performance than the fact that she filed misdemeanor charges for battery against a man with close ties to the Fort Hall Business Council, James Tone.
"It completely came out of the blue," said Gallegos, who is not Native American.
A spokeswoman for the tribes declined to comment about the issue, as it relates to personnel and potential litigation.
Steve Blaser, a Blackfoot attorney who represents Gallegos, said the tribes haven't been willing to discuss the situation with his client. He said a civil lawsuit could be filed within the next 30 days.
"We've been compiling some things and we believe there will be something filed," Blaser said.
Blaser said the tribes indicated his client's "actions rose to the level of illegal conduct." He did not elaborate on what specifically the tribes have alleged those actions entailed.
"We feel like they were looking for an excuse to get rid of her," Blaser said.
Gallegos said the tribes voiced no concerns about her work performance until after a workplace Halloween party at Tough Guy Lanes in Pocatello, where she told police she was battered by an intoxicated employee, Tone, who she later learned was close to members of the Business Council.
According to a Pocatello police report, the incident occurred on the night of Oct. 27, when she reported that Tone pressed a fake tomahawk into her neck, causing her pain. He later struck her in the face with his hand, according to the police report Gallegos filed.
Gallegos told police she was examined by Physician's Immediate Care, where providers confirmed she had scratches to her left eye and bruising.
The incident was captured on the bowling alley's video surveillance system, according to the police report. On Feb. 5, Tone pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disturbing the peace as part of an agreement with city prosecutors. He was sentenced to pay a $50 fine and $157.50 in court costs. Gallegos has 60 days from the date of his guilty plea to file to pursue restitution.
Gallegos said she received a phone call from a Business Council member a shortly after the incident informing her that if she decided to pursue criminal charges against Tone it could be "detrimental" to her employment. Blazer said the council member made the call to her "not as a threat but as a concern."
Gallegos said she pressed charges, nonetheless, and she was encouraged to do so by the Business Council's employment attorney.
Gallegos said she's worked for six tribal gaming properties throughout a 25-year career. She said the old casino achieved historic revenue numbers under her leadership, and revenue rose substantially higher after the opening of the new casino. She was also working to start a daycare program for employees and was in the process of partnering with Idaho State University on a new hospitality degree program. She had intended to serve as an instructor for the program.