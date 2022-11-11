Growing up with a father who was a Korean War vet and three uncles who all returned from serving in the Army during World War II, Greg Gunter always felt he had a desire to serve.
Coming out of Army basic training in the early 1970s, Gunter was offered a chance to work for the White House Communications Agency. As someone who always wanted to see Europe, however, he reluctantly turned down the offer and would soon spend the next four years in Western Germany serving in the Army’s Counterintelligence Special Operations unit during the height of the Cold War. Though he says making such a decision is somewhat unthinkable, he doesn’t regret a thing.
“I served in Headquarters—United States Army Europe in Heidelberg, Germany, and I was part of a small unit responsible for data collection on the movement of identified Warsaw Pact intelligence operatives operating in West Germany,” said Gunter, who lives in Pocatello and is the president and founder of the public relations firm Rave Communications. “After basic training I turned down an assignment to the White House Communications Agency. It's almost unheard of for someone to be offered that assignment coming out of basic training and definitely unheard of for someone to turn it down. But I ended up doing a job that was fascinating, so I don’t regret it at all.”
Gunter served in the Army from 1973 to 1977, starting as a private and finishing as an E-4. In addition to collecting movement data on Cold War era spies, Gunter was on a team working to determine what kind of intelligence those operatives were gathering and then countered their efforts with misleading intel.
“I was tasked with collecting and collating reports from our field officers of the movements and intelligence gathering efforts of identified or suspected Warsaw Pact spies,” Gunter said. “We tried to determine where they were going to be, what kind of intelligence they had gathered and then tried to play dirty tricks on them.”
The Cold War is a term commonly used to describe a decades-long period between the 1940s and early 1990s when the geopolitical tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union — and their respective allies — were perilously high. The threat of nuclear war was constantly imminent.
The Warsaw Pact, officially known as the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, was a collective defense treaty signed in Warsaw, Poland, in 1955 between the Soviet Union and seven other Eastern Bloc socialist republics of Central and Eastern Europe.
“At times it could be very tense,” Gunter said. “We still had thousands of nuclear warheads in Western Europe, particularly in Germany. When the Warsaw Pact was engaged in military exercises on the border with West Germany they didn't announce when they were engaged in exercises and they'd go through these situations to test our response to their mechanized armor units approaching the border of Western Germany. And of course, all of the U.S. and West German military would go on high alert every time that happened.”
Gunter would ultimately take a European discharge and would become what he described as a “quite young” civilian director of the U.S. Army nuclear weapons inspection repository in Europe.
“I was responsible for the inspection and disposition records of all of the U.S. nuclear warheads in Western Europe,” he said. “I spent my entire time in the absolutely beautiful city of Heidelberg, Germany, except for one season when I had the best job in the U.S. Army — I was a ski patrolman at a ski resort in Bavaria.”
He added, “But I went back to Heidelberg because I was in love with a woman who lived there.”
Gunter, when asked how the love affair ended, said, “She’s been the love of my life and my bride for 50 years.”
Gunter would spend another two years in Germany at the nuclear weapons repository before moving back to Pocatello.
Reflecting on the tense emotions of the Cold War, Gunter said there’s no doubt in his mind some of the same sentiment has, to a lesser degree, surfaced again on the heels of the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“There's no doubt about it, Putin is very much a product of the Cold War era and yearns for the glory days of the Soviet Union and the establishment of buffer states between Russia, Western Europe and NATO,” he said. “He's very much a product of that era as a former KGB officer.”
Back stateside, Gunter would attend Idaho State University and obtained two undergraduate degrees — one in English and another in Political Science. He said his work in counterintelligence definitely prepared him for a successful career in public relations and fostered a fandom of international relations, which was the emphasis of his political science degree.
Gunter has owned and operated Rave Communications for the past 25 years after spending 10 years previously working in the public relations industry.
“A great deal of what I did was research and writing cogent summaries of the raw data collected from the field,” he said. “It certainly gave me an appreciation for international politics and international relations. My time in Europe and service in the Army were one of the great formative periods in my life and I have nothing but good to say about my military experiences, they were a wonderful time. It was an opportunity for me to see and experience the length and breadth of Western Europe. And I took full advantage of it.”
