Growing up with a father who was a Korean War vet and three uncles who all returned from serving in the Army during World War II, Greg Gunter always felt he had a desire to serve.

Coming out of Army basic training in the early 1970s, Gunter was offered a chance to work for the White House Communications Agency. As someone who always wanted to see Europe, however, he reluctantly turned down the offer and would soon spend the next four years in Western Germany serving in the Army’s Counterintelligence Special Operations unit during the height of the Cold War. Though he says making such a decision is somewhat unthinkable, he doesn’t regret a thing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.