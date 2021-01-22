When Joe Biden made his first bid for president in 1988, Idaho Congressman Richard Stallings, who wasn't even running, actually finished with more votes from delegates at the Democratic National Convention.
Biden was awarded just two votes that year. Stallings, a Pocatello Democrat, unexpectedly received three. A few Minnesota delegates didn't agree with Michael Dukakis, who became the nominee and ultimately lost in the general election to Ronald Reagan, on abortion. They singled out Stallings as a pro-life Democrat.
On Wednesday, Biden finally made good on his decades-old quest to become president, and Stallings couldn't have been more pleased to see the longtime Delaware senator and vice president under Barack Obama inaugurated.
Stallings was elected to Congress in 1984 and served until 1993. In his personal dealings with Biden, Stallings found the new president to be authentic and decent. At one event, Stallings observed that Biden was as engaged in dealing with the support staff as with the members of Congress who were present.
"What you saw is what you got. He did not have a hidden agenda," Stallings said. "He didn't use people or step on people. He was really as genuine as anyone I've ever known."
Stallings, who also served on the Pocatello City Council in the early 2000s, returned to Pocatello a year ago after leaving the community for Northern Utah. He said he's enjoying seeing old friends in town and being closer to his vacation home in Island Park.
Stallings once served on the staff of former Idaho Democratic Sen. Frank Church, who was close with Biden. When Biden lost his wife and a child to an automobile accident shortly after his election to the U.S. Senate, Church helped him through the crisis, Stallings said.
"(Biden) is a man of great compassion. He's suffered terrible tragedy in his life," Stallings said, adding Biden also lost his son Beau to a brain tumor in 2015.
Stallings believe's Biden's empathy will serve him well as president.
"When he started this campaign season he was my first choice," Stallings said. "I knew the troubles we were going through. Joe was the most sound, stable candidate running."
Though they served in separate chambers of Congress, Biden and Stallings worked together one memorable issue. A junior senator from Idaho was leading an effort to legalize teflon-coated bullets. Stallings opposed the measure in the House and attended the Senate discussion to lend his support. Biden, who also strongly opposed teflon-coated bullets, presided over the hearing. To Stallings' confusion, Biden gladly extended the cause's supporters' time to make their case.
Biden later explained to Stallings that it's best to give a political opponent looking to hang himself with his arguments "as much rope as he wants."
When Stallings and his wife introduced themselves to Biden during an Idaho event during the recent presidential campaign, it took Biden a moment to place him. Biden finally said, "Oh yes, the cop-killer bullets guy."
Given the political divide now gripping the nation, Stallings believes Biden will face stiff opposition toward making major accomplishments. Nonetheless, Stallings is optimistic that Biden will have successes regarding immigration, COVID-19 relief and ending the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think he'll resolve this coronavirus thing," Stallings said. "I think we're on the path to that anyway. It's just how many lives he will save."