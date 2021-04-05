POCATELLO — Housing Alliance and Community Partnerships is taking the lead on a project to convert a former car wash on South Fifth Avenue into a skills development center aimed at helping local residents in need lift themselves from poverty.
HACP is partnering on the center with the United Way of Southeastern Idaho and Idaho State University.
Sunny Shaw, executive director of HACP, said her organization purchased the old car wash, located near Ming's Cafe, for $400,000 and has a $350,000 budget for renovations. An alley separates the future skills center from the HACP office building, and Shaw said part of the space will be made into additional administrative offices for her organization.
The skills center portion of the project will offer resources and referrals to help people making below half of the area's median income become self-sufficient and mov off of federal assistance, Shaw explained. Shaw hopes the center will celebrate a ribbon cutting in early September.
The cost of buying and renovating the building will be funded with rental income from HACP's affordable housing programs. United Way of Southeastern Idaho has committed to funding a "navigator" position, responsible for referring clients to other programs and resources.
United Way of Southeastern Idaho CEO Kevin Bailey said his organization also plans to apply for up to $225,000 from the federal infrastructure bill to cover furniture, laptop computers and other equipment for a multimedia center within the skills development center. They've been in touch with Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, about the forthcoming grant application.
Initially, the center will assist about 20 families involved in HACP housing programs. Clients' needs will be assessed to determine how to help them find a better job or join the workforce. For example, a client might be referred to ISU to earn a GED diploma, Shaw said. Staff members from banks such as Citizens Community Bank will offer training in financial management and budgeting. A client might also be referred to Health West to have physical wellness addressed.
Shaw eventually plans to have 30 to 35 HACP households "moving in the right direction" per year through the center. HACP families will also be served by a self-sufficiency specialist who will provide individualized case management.
Though only HACP clients will be eligible for the intensive counseling services, Shaw said her program currently has a waiting list of participants, and the skills facility will also serve anyone from the general population who is income eligible.
Shaw has an architect working on designs and is ready to start with environmental testing inside of the building. She said the project will soon go out for proposals from general contractors.
The skills development center was made possible because HACP recently obtained a Moving to Work designation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HACP is among a select group of housing authorities with the designation, which grants it flexibility to deviate from HUD program rules to design programs with maximum local impact, provided that the programs provide greater housing opportunities, reduce administrative burdens or create opportunities for greater self-sufficiency.