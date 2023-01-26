Allstate call center in Chubbuck (generic cutline)

The Allstate call center building at 4200 Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

CHUBBUCK — School District 25’s plan to transform the former Allstate call center into a career technical education school is advancing, and it has set a goal to hold classes at the building in time for the 2023-24 school year.

Located at 4200 Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck, the nearly 80,000-square-foot building was officially purchased by the school district in late November and will provide students with space dedicated specifically for career technical education.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.