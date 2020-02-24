POCATELLO — The Grammy award-winning duo for KING & COUNTRY is coming to Bannock County as part of its Summer Nights Tour.
Australian natives and brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, who make up the group, will perform at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on July 31. Tickets will be available for purchase at bannockcountyeventcenter.us starting on Friday.
Guy Patterson, business manager and event director of the Portneuf Wellness Complex where the amphitheater is located, is looking forward to bringing the group that is currently experiencing sold-out concerts and top hits here.
“I’m thrilled,” Patterson said, adding that they’re trying to showcase some current artists and add more variety to their entertainment lineup.
According to www.billboard.com, the duo’s song “God Only Knows” peaked at No. 2 in 2019 — their official music video features Dolly Parton — and their more recent hit “Burn the Ships” peaked at No. 3 this month.
For KING & COUNTRY, which performs international, pop/rock and Christian music, has won four Grammy awards in recent years, two of which it garnered last year. In fact, the duo was winning those awards while it was in negotiations to perform here, Patterson said.
For KING & COUNTRY’s upcoming concert will also feature Echosmith and Dave Barnes
“The whole tour is compelling,” Patterson said, adding that Echosmith has also had some hits in recent years, including the song “Cool Kids.”
Bannock County recently amended its contract with Utah-based Live Nation, so the county can now host its own events and work with other promoters.
The county has invited for KING & COUNTRY to perform in the area as a part of that change.
“This has been a lot of hard work on the part of the commissioners and Guy Patterson. Since being brought on board, this has been one of his main pushes,” said Bannock County Commissioner Terrel “Ned” Tovey.
Patterson said they have a beautiful amphitheater that has been underutilized in the past. With the freedom to bring in more shows, they can change that.
“We wanted to be able to bring in more bands and meet the community’s expectations,” Patterson said.
But they’ll need more than just a new contract to do so. Tovey and Patterson say they need the public’s support at the shows — through ticket and concession sales — so they can keep the venue going and attract new artists.
“The more support we get, the more agents will let us have access to the bigger acts,” Patterson said.
The county has already lined up two more concerts. They will be releasing more information about those events in the next two weeks.